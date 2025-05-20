76 war dead reburied in Nghệ An after recovery from Laos

NGHỆ AN — Authorities in Nghệ An Province held a solemn reburial on Tuesday to honour 76 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives during missions in Laos.

The ceremony took place at the Nghi Lộc District Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The remains were recovered by the province’s Military Command search team during the 2024–2025 dry season in the Lao provinces of Xaysomboun, Vientiane and Xiangkhoang.

The operation forms part of an ongoing bilateral effort between Việt Nam and Laos to locate and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese personnel who died during wartime operations on Lao territory.

In his eulogy, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of Nghệ An’s Steering Committee 515, Phùng Thành Vinh, paid tribute to the fallen, noting that over 12,000 Vietnamese soldiers and experts had died in the three Lao provinces during Việt Nam’s international missions.

He underscored the courage, solidarity and ingenuity with which these soldiers fought, contributing not only to the revolutionary cause in Laos, but also strengthening the special bond between the two nations.

He also extended heartfelt appreciation to the Lao Party, Government and people, particularly those in Xiangkhoang, Vientiane and Xaysomboun, for the compassion they have shown in caring for the graves of Vietnamese martyrs and supporting search and repatriation efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the Lao delegation, Deputy Governor of Xiangkhoang Province and head of its Special Working Committee, Sivilay Sengchaluen, expressed profound gratitude to Việt Nam for its unwavering support during Laos’s revolutionary struggle.

He paid tribute to the Vietnamese soldiers and experts who, he said, had sacrificed their youth and lives for the freedom of the Lao people.

He affirmed that the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam would continue to flourish.

Following the speeches, representatives from both countries, along with local residents, offered flowers and incense at the cemetery monument before the 76 sets of remains were reburied with full military honours.

Since the beginning of this joint effort, the special working committees of the two governments, together with Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghệ An Province, have located and repatriated a total of 12,740 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts from Laos.

Of these, 1,680 have been identified by name and hometown, with 937 returned to families for reburial in their native provinces. — VNS