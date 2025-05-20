Ministry requires proper response to COVID-19  

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on hospitals to strengthen efforts in examining, detecting, and treating COVID-19 cases.

In an official letter sent to hospitals, provinces, and cities on Monday, Hà Anh Đức, Director of the department, noted that several countries, including Brazil, the UK, and Thailand, have recently experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In Việt Nam, since the beginning of 2025, about 148 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across 27 provinces and cities, with no reported fatalities.

To ensure a proactive and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has directed hospitals, provincial, and municipal health divisions to urgently review and update their admission and treatment plans for COVID-19 patients.

These efforts must be guided by pandemic forecasts, ensuring a well-prepared approach rather than a passive or reactive response.

Relevant units are advised to prepare and optimize facilities, including quarantine areas, medical equipment, and essential supplies for diagnosis, treatment, and infection control.

The MoH requires medical facilities to strengthen infection prevention, especially respiratory infections, to minimise pandemic spread in medical examination and treatment facilities.

They must have solutions to ensure safety for patients in high-risk groups such as pregnant women, people with underlying diseases, serious illnesses and the elderly, as well as patients in intensive care, cardiovascular, artificial kidney and surgery areas. — VNS