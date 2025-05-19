Network of overseas Vietnamese nuclear energy experts makes debut

PARIS - A network of overseas Vietnamese nuclear energy experts (VietNuc) officially made its debut at the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris on Sunday (local time), on the occasion of the Vietnam Science and Technology Day.

The event marked an important step in mobilising the intelligence and experience of the OV expert community to serve the homeland's nuclear power development programme.

The network currently brings together nearly 100 scientists and experts working at key institutions in this sector such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), EDF, Framatome, ANDRA, CEA, and many other leading organisations.

They have directly participated in the design and construction of numerous EPR nuclear power plants, including Olkiluoto 3 (Finland), Flamanville 3 (France), and Taishan 1&2 (China).

Regarding its operational goals, VietNuc focuses on three main pillars, including connecting and disseminating knowledge by gathering and developing a global network of experts working abroad; advancing nuclear technology by fostering international cooperation in the transfer of advanced technologies, linking laboratory support facilities, and developing a high-quality workforce; and supporting the development of nuclear energy in Việt Nam through expert consulting and participation in activities with Government agencies.

The launch of VietNuc not only marked an important milestone in Việt Nam's nuclear energy development roadmap, but also demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and deep attachment of the Vietnamese intellectual community abroad to the homeland.

Tran Manh Hung, Chief Representative of the Vietnam Science and Technology Office in France, emphasised that the participation of intellectuals, especially OVs, is of great and strategic significance. VietNuc will be a bridge connecting experts and scientists with domestic partners. VNA/VNS