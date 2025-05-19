Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Network of overseas Vietnamese nuclear energy experts makes debut

May 19, 2025 - 15:42
The event marked an important step in mobilising the intelligence and experience of the OV expert community to serve the homeland's nuclear power development programme.

 

VietNuc members pose for a group photo. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hà

PARIS - A network of overseas Vietnamese nuclear energy experts (VietNuc) officially made its debut at the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris on Sunday (local time), on the occasion of the Vietnam Science and Technology Day.

The event marked an important step in mobilising the intelligence and experience of the OV expert community to serve the homeland's nuclear power development programme.

The network currently brings together nearly 100 scientists and experts working at key institutions in this sector such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), EDF, Framatome, ANDRA, CEA, and many other leading organisations.

They have directly participated in the design and construction of numerous EPR nuclear power plants, including Olkiluoto 3 (Finland), Flamanville 3 (France), and Taishan 1&2 (China).

Regarding its operational goals, VietNuc focuses on three main pillars, including connecting and disseminating knowledge by gathering and developing a global network of experts working abroad; advancing nuclear technology by fostering international cooperation in the transfer of advanced technologies, linking laboratory support facilities, and developing a high-quality workforce; and supporting the development of nuclear energy in Việt Nam through expert consulting and participation in activities with Government agencies.

The launch of VietNuc not only marked an important milestone in Việt Nam's nuclear energy development roadmap, but also demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and deep attachment of the Vietnamese intellectual community abroad to the homeland.

Tran Manh Hung, Chief Representative of the Vietnam Science and Technology Office in France, emphasised that the participation of intellectuals, especially OVs, is of great and strategic significance. VietNuc will be a bridge connecting experts and scientists with domestic partners. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

The lifesaving power of a phone call

Discover how Ngày Mai, a mental health hotline in Việt Nam, provides crucial and emotional support to individuals in crisis through the voices of its frontline volunteers. Ngày Mai's hotline: (+84) 963061414
Society

Hồ Chí Minh's legacy inspires tourists to walk his path

President Hồ Chí Minh, a cultural icon of Việt Nam and a revered figure worldwide, is remembered for his simple lifestyle and powerful legacy. In 1947, he received a pair of sandals made from the rubber tyre of a French car - a humble yet symbolic gift. He wore them for 20 years and they became an enduring symbol of his lifelong revolutionary journey.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom