Thousands queue at Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum on his 135th birth anniversary

HÀ NỘI — On the morning of May 19, thousands of citizens and visitors queued in long lines at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late President on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).

People from all walks of life — including students, war veterans, and tourists — gathered in a solemn and respectful atmosphere to honour the life and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh, the founding father of modern Việt Nam. — VNS