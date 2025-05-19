Politics & Law
Home Society

Thousands queue at Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum on his 135th birth anniversary

May 19, 2025 - 13:09
Large crowds of people queue to pay tribute at the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh. VNA/VNS Photos Minh Đức

HÀ NỘI — On the morning of May 19, thousands of citizens and visitors queued in long lines at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late President on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).

People from all walks of life — including students, war veterans, and tourists — gathered in a solemn and respectful atmosphere to honour the life and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh, the founding father of modern Việt Nam. — VNS

Thousands of locals and tourists line up to visit the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh.
People from across the country queue to pay respects at the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh.
Officers and soldiers of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum Guard Command distribute free bread, milk, and water to the public.
Thousands of locals and tourists line up to visit the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

