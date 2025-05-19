Fake dietary supplements to be listed on MoH’s official website

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Food Administration (VFA), under the Ministry of Health (MoH), will publicly disclose the names of counterfeit dietary supplements on its official website. This initiative aims to inform consumers and discourage the use of fraudulent products.

In collaboration with the Hà Nội Police, the VFA is actively gathering information on falsely labeled health supplements, allegedly produced or distributed by certain companies.

This effort is part of an ongoing investigation to verify and clarify which items were seized, ensuring accurate identification of counterfeit products.

As authorities continue their investigation, the VFA strongly advises consumers against purchasing or using any products linked to this case. Images of the suspected counterfeit supplements have already been circulated in the media, and avoiding these items is crucial to mitigating health risks and potential financial losses.

Once the investigation is concluded, the VFA will publish a comprehensive list of fake supplements on its official website.

This initiative follows a directive from the Prime Minister aimed at cracking down on counterfeit medicines and health supplements. In response, the VFA has issued an official dispatch urging stricter post-market inspections to enhance regulatory oversight.

Earlier, on May 16, the Hà Nội police busted a large-scale counterfeit production and distribution ring, seizing around 100 tonnes of fake dietary supplements and medical equipment.

The ring was allegedly led by Phạm Ngọc Tiến and his wife Đoàn Thị Nguyệt (both born in 1988), residing in Hà Nội’s District who had set up 17 companies — six with import licences and eleven for domestic distribution. VNS