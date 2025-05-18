Deaths and damage from floods in northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — Floods during the past three days have caused deaths and some major damage in the northern provinces.

According to the Bắc Kạn Province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, as of around 8am on Sunday, initial information updated by localities recorded that three people died.

The victims were aged between 84 and 47 and all lived in Ba Bể District.

In addition, the flood also submerged about six hectares of land in Nam Cường Commune, Chợ Đồn District.

In Chu Hương Commune, Ba Bể District, a fish pond was broken and many other agricultural hectares were deeply flooded, with more precise details yet to be determined.

Regarding infrastructure, in Ba Bể District, two suspension bridges in Địa Linh Commune were swept away, one electric pole and many houses were completely destroyed.

Some low-lying villages in Quảng Khê and Đồng Phúc communes in Ba Bể District have been left isolated by the waters.

Floods also caused a fatality in Sa Pa Town of Lào Cai northern mountainous province.

According to the town people's committee, a landslide occurred causing a house to collapse killing one person.

The female victim was 67 years old, and at the time of the landslide, she was alone in the house.

The heavy rain also caused quite serious landslides on some roads in Sa Pa Town. In Ô Quý Hồ Ward, the road leading to Cát Cát Village was severely damaged.

The cost of the losses is still being estimated.

The Sa Pa Town People's Committee requested that communes and wards inspect landslide risk points and houses located in disaster risk areas to take proper measures, ensuring the safety of the people and property.

Warning

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) said that over the past three days, Hà Giang, Lạng Sơn, Thái Nguyên, Hoà Bình and Nghệ An provinces have had heavy rains of between 20-50mm, some places over 80mm. While rains over Thanh Hoá Province were between 30-60mm and in some places over 100mm.

Warning information on areas at risk of flash floods and landslides is provided on the Department of Hydrometeorology’s website at luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn.

The hydrometeorological agency noted that people need to regularly monitor forecast and warning information on the NCHMF’s website at nchmf.gov.vn, as well as provincial, municipal, and regional hydrometeorological stations, to respond proactively.

Local authorities in affected areas should review vulnerable locations and preventive measures and minimise losses.

Local departments are being advised to deploy forces to inspect residential areas along rivers, streams and low-lying areas to organise relocation and evacuation of people in areas at high risk of deep flooding, flash floods and landslides.

They should also assign forces ready to control and direct traffic and place warning signs, especially in areas with deep flooding and fast-flowing water, ensuring smooth traffic on main routes. — VNS