Poultry association dismisses 'fake eggs' rumours as fake news

HÀ NỘI — Dr Nguyễn Thanh Sơn, Chairman of the Việt Nam Poultry Association, have dismissed the false information that have spread online in recent days alleging the production of counterfeit chicken eggs in Việt Nam.

Sơn said these rumours have caused confusion and concern among consumers and had a negative impact on the domestic poultry egg industry.

The farmgate purchase price of chicken eggs, already lower than production costs – currently at VNĐ1,400–1,500, about five cents per egg – has now dropped further to just VNĐ1,200–1,300 per egg. In addition, producers and businesses are facing major difficulties in selling their products. Many egg-laying chicken farms and businesses are suffering heavy losses and face the risk of bankruptcy.

Dr Sơn affirmed that, to date, there is no scientific evidence anywhere in the world proving the existence of counterfeit eggs that mimic the characteristics of natural chicken eggs. In Việt Nam, there has never been a case of fake eggs found on the market. The claims circulating on social media about the production of counterfeit chicken eggs are entirely fabricated, he noted.

In response to the situation, the Việt Nam Poultry Association has submitted an official document to the Ministries of Public Security, Agriculture and Rural Development, Natural Resources and Environment, Industry and Trade, and Science and Technology, as well as to a number of media agencies.

The document calls on relevant authorities to investigate, verify, and strictly handle those responsible for spreading false information about fake chicken eggs, which not only sows panic among consumers but also severely damages the livestock sector.

The Association has also urged news outlets to promptly counter these baseless rumours and to step up public communication efforts to raise awareness among consumers about the nutritional value and health benefits of poultry eggs, thereby helping to stabilise domestic livestock production. — VNS