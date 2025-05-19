Man arrested for assaulting foreign tourist in brawl on backpacker street

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have made an urgent detention of a man who allegedly attacked a foreign tourist during a street altercation on the southern city's well-known Bùi Viện backpacker street.

The Investigation Police Agency of the HCM City Police Department on Monday announced they have arrested Trần Gia Huy (born 2006, residing in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận) for investigation on charges of causing public disorder.

According to police, the incident took place at around 8:20pm last Saturday (May 17). South African national A.K.N. (born 1987) had visited N.L. bar on Bùi Viện Street in District 1, when he got into a dispute with a staff member identified as D.H. (born 1998, from the southern province of Sóc Trăng).

Bar owner F.J. (born 1996, a German national) then became involved, leading to a physical altercation with the South African tourist. Witnessing this, D.H., Trần Gia Huy, and another staff member joined in and began attacking Mr N. During the scuffle, Huy reportedly struck the tourist on the head with a beer bottle.

Following the incident, police from Phạm Ngũ Lão Ward brought all individuals involved to the station for questioning. — VNS