Lao man allegedly caught with massive drug haul at Vietnamese border

QUẢNG TRỊ — Border guards in Quảng Trị Province have launched criminal proceedings against a 22-year-old Lao man for illegally possessing drugs after a major drug bust in the border town of Lao Bảo.

On Tuesday, the border guard station at Lao Bảo International Border Gate issued a decision to prosecute the case after officers said they seized a large quantity of synthetic drugs during a coordinated raid earlier this month.

At around 8.30pm on May 12, officers from the provincial Border Guard’s Drug and Crime Prevention Unit, working with the Central Region Drug Prevention Task Force and other relevant forces, raided a hotel in Lao Bảo township, Hướng Hóa District.

During the raid, officers say they caught TonSakSith LatXaKham from Vieng Vi Lay village in Thakhek District, Khammouane Province, Laos, in the act of storing drugs.

According to authorities, 40,000 synthetic drug tablets and 3kg of crystal methamphetamine were seized at the scene.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he had been hired to transport the drugs from Lao Bảo to Đông Hà City for a fee.

The case is still under investigation as authorities work to identify others involved. — VNS