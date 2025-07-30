Mother tongue preserved among Vietnamese people in Belarus

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus, in coordination with the association of Vietnamese people there, has recently organised a ceremony to launch a movement honouring the Vietnamese language and officially open the 4th "Vietnamese Language Summer Camp" for the Vietnamese community.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyễn Văn Trung highly praised the diverse, practical, and meaningful activities organised by the the association of Vietnamese people in Belarus in promoting the tradition of community solidarity and organising various activities to honour and preserve the cultural values and traditions of the Vietnamese people.

According to the diplomat, preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language in Belarus is a standout activity and a highlight of the local community’s cultural initiatives. Among these, the Vietnamese Language Summer Camp, now in its fourth edition, is a valuable initiative that has been held regularly, and has consistently received enthusiastic and widespread support from the Vietnamese community.

The four-day summer camp is featuring a wide range of activities designed for children of all ages within the community. These include children's music and dance performances, singing, Vietnamese poetry recitation, drawing contests, handicraft making, and storytelling.

The Vietnamese community in Belarus currently numbers over 600 people, who have a strong tradition of solidarity, mutual support, and a deep-rooted connection to the homeland, and have contributed to fostering friendship and solidarity between the people of Việt Nam and Belarus. — VNA/VNS