Home Society

Mother tongue preserved among Vietnamese people in Belarus

July 30, 2025 - 10:03
Participants of the Vietnamese Language Summer Camp and representatives from the Vietnamese Association as well as the Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus. — VNA/VNS Photo Tâm Hằng

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus, in coordination with the association of Vietnamese people there, has recently organised a ceremony to launch a movement honouring the Vietnamese language and officially open the 4th "Vietnamese Language Summer Camp" for the Vietnamese community.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyễn Văn Trung highly praised the diverse, practical, and meaningful activities organised by the the association of Vietnamese people in Belarus in promoting the tradition of community solidarity and organising various activities to honour and preserve the cultural values and traditions of the Vietnamese people.

According to the diplomat, preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language in Belarus is a standout activity and a highlight of the local community’s cultural initiatives. Among these, the Vietnamese Language Summer Camp, now in its fourth edition, is a valuable initiative that has been held regularly, and has consistently received enthusiastic and widespread support from the Vietnamese community.

The four-day summer camp is featuring a wide range of activities designed for children of all ages within the community. These include children's music and dance performances, singing, Vietnamese poetry recitation, drawing contests, handicraft making, and storytelling.

The Vietnamese community in Belarus currently numbers over 600 people, who have a strong tradition of solidarity, mutual support, and a deep-rooted connection to the homeland, and have contributed to fostering friendship and solidarity between the people of Việt Nam and Belarus. — VNA/VNS

 

Society

Medical workers help mother deliver baby on a road

After reaching Xốp Khăm Village, in the border area between Mường Típ and Mường Xén communes, mother-to-be Pịt Thị Hiền started feeling labour pains and showed signs that the baby would soon be on its way, so her family called for help from local authorities.
Society

Vehicles for the future

The end of the road is near for petrol-powered motorbikes in downtown Hà Nội after a decision was made to ban them from July next year. But how will this affect the millions of motorists who may struggle to make the switch to electric? And what are your thoughts on the plans? Let us know below.

