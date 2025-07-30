Health insurance covers eye care for children

HÀ NỘI — Children are now eligible for health insurance coverage for medical examinations and treatments related to refractive errors and strabismus (crossed eyes), thanks to new regulations under the revised Law on Health Insurance.

The change marks a significant step forward in increasing access to eye care and early intervention for millions of children with vision problems.

At Hà Nội Eye Hospital, doctors have seen a noticeable rise in paediatric patients seeking examinations for refractive errors and strabismus since early July.

P.T.H, a resident of Tương Mai Ward in Hà Nội, recently obtained a referral for her child to receive treatment for strabismus at a higher-level hospital.

“Previously, I had to pay around VNĐ300,000 (US$12) per visit for out-of-pocket eye exams,” she said.

“But this time, my child’s examination was covered by insurance.”

Similarly, Nguyễn Hương Giang brought her eight-year-old child for a myopia check-up and welcomed the policy shift.

“My child requires regular monitoring and treatment, so the insurance coverage is a big relief financially. It also enables more frequent and consistent treatment for children with myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, improving their long-term eye health,” she said.

At the Central Eye Hospital in Hà Nội, several parents reported being pleasantly surprised by the new policy.

“When I checked my child out after surgery for congenital strabismus, hospital staff informed me that since my child is under 18, we were eligible for health insurance support,” said a father from Vĩnh Tuy Ward.

“Out of VNĐ7 million ($275) in surgery costs, VNĐ1.4 million was covered, without us even having a referral.”

Dr Cát Vân Anh, Head of General Planning at the Central Eye Hospital, noted that previously, only children under six were eligible for insurance-covered strabismus surgery.

“From July 1, coverage has been expanded to include all patients under 18," he said.

"This is a major development that allows many more families, especially those with limited means, to access timely surgical treatment.”

Lifelong eye health

Early detection and intervention in cases of refractive error or strabismus are crucial, not only for effective treatment but also for safeguarding children's long-term vision, especially during their academic and developmental years.

Under the revised Law on Health Insurance in 2024, effective from July 1, 2025, children under 18 will be eligible for health insurance coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of refractive errors. This policy aims to ease the financial burden on families and ensure broader access to essential eye care.

Though healthcare facilities are ready to implement the new rules, awareness among the public remains limited. Many families are still unaware of the necessary procedures, such as securing a valid referral, which can create complications during the claims process.

According to Dr Nguyễn Mạnh Hải, Head of General Planning at Hà Nội Eye Hospital, many people still don’t know the new rules as the proportion of patients arriving with proper referral documents remains low.

To address this, the hospital has launched public information campaigns on social media and hospital communication channels to educate families about the updated regulations.

“When people are informed that their child’s exam and treatment for myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, or strabismus are covered by insurance, they are more likely to seek care and stick with treatment,” he said.

To ensure full coverage, the hospital advises parents to bring their children to the health facility where they originally registered for insurance, or to obtain a valid referral. Required documents include a valid health insurance card and identification, such as an ID card, citizen ID or birth certificate. For children under six, only the health insurance card is needed.

Parents are also urged to schedule regular check-ups of every six months to detect vision issues early. Warning signs include frequent eye rubbing, squinting, difficulty seeing at a distance, or holding books too close to the eyes.

According to the Ministry of Health, Việt Nam currently has around five million children with refractive errors. Among school-aged children, the rate is as high as 50 per cent.

Expanding the list of eye care services covered by insurance is expected to help millions of children access timely treatment, protecting their vision and supporting the health of the nation’s future generations. — VNS