Biometric check-in solutions scaled up at airports

HÀ NỘI — Solutions such as digital identification, electronic authentication and biometric technology have proven effective at airports, helping passengers shorten procedures, reduce congestion and enhance flight experience, the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) has said.

The online check-in function on the VNeID application allows citizens to complete these procedures quickly and conveniently. At the same time, it helps reduce congestion at check-in counters, improves the travel experience, and promotes digital transformation in the aviation sector. To use this feature, individuals must have a Level-2 digital identification account.

The implementation process is divided into three phases. Phase 1, from June 9 to July 15, focuses on summarising and evaluating the pilot results and officially putting the solutions into service at Nội Bài International Airport, Terminal 3 of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, as well as Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc, Cam Ranh, Phú Bài and Cát Bi international airports.

During Phase 2, from July 16 to September 15, the initiative has been rolled out at Cần Thơ International Airport and 10 domestic airports: Điện Biên, Buôn Ma Thuột, Rạch Giá, Côn Đảo, Phù Cát, Pleiku, Tuy Hòa, Chu Lai, Đồng Hới and Thọ Xuân.

Phase 3, from September 16, 2025, to January 1, 2026, will continue expanding the scope of implementation and finalising the legal framework, aiming to ensure that at least 70 per cent of domestic air passengers pass through automated gates (including both security checkpoints and boarding gates) using solutions based on digital identification, electronic authentication, and biometric recognition.

In the near future, the C06 Department will continue to closely coordinate with local authorities and relevant agencies to expand the implementation scope and raise the number of air passengers using digital ID accounts via the VNeID app.

In addition, solutions related to technical infrastructure, staff training, and public communication will be strengthened to ensure effective and comprehensive implementation. These efforts aim toward building a digital government, digital citizens, and a digital society in line with the national development orientation to 2030. VNS