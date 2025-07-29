Vehicles for the future

The end of the road is near for petrol-powered motorbikes in downtown Hà Nội after a decision was made to ban them from July next year. But how will this affect the millions of motorists who may struggle to make the switch to electric? And what are your thoughts on the plans? Let us know below.
Authorities determined that from February to October 2020, the group had exploited the legal adoption framework to commit trafficking offences. Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy played the leading role, trafficking a total of 12 infants.
Authorities have uncovered further violations in a controversial case involving the illegal dumping of construction waste into the sea in Vũng Tàu, following an investigative report by the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
With 51 destinations that allow Vietnamese people to enter without a traditional visa, the Vietnamese passport is currently on par with some other developing countries and ranked in the low middle position on the global rankings.
Proactive prevention remains an effective and sustainable measure in combating dengue fever and reducing its impact on both society in general and the healthcare sector in particular, experts said at a recent seminar entitled “Dengue fever: Unexpected complications from common misconceptions”.