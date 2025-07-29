Politics & Law
Society

Vehicles for the future

July 29, 2025 - 20:09
The end of the road is near for petrol-powered motorbikes in downtown Hà Nội after a decision was made to ban them from July next year. But how will this affect the millions of motorists who may struggle to make the switch to electric? And what are your thoughts on the plans? Let us know below.

