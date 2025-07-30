Medical workers help mother deliver baby on a road

NGHỆ AN — Medical workers have helped a mother deliver her baby on a road in Mường Típ Commune in the central province of Nghệ An.

Then-expectant mother Pịt Thị Hiền, from Ta Đo Village in Mường Típ Commune, was close to giving birth and was taken by relatives to the Kỳ Sơn Hospital at about 10am on Tuesday.

However, due to the torrential rains in the wake of Typhoon Wipha, the main road was severely damaged, impeding vehicles in and out.

After reaching Xốp Khăm Village, in the border area between Mường Típ and Mường Xén communes, Hiền started feeling labour pains and showed signs that the baby would soon be on its way, so her family called for help from local authorities.

Medical staff from the Mường Xén Medical Station brought specialised equipment, crossing the forest and wading through streams to find the stranded family and Hiền, who was in pain from labour.

Despite the difficult and dangerous conditions on the slippery mountain road, they delivered the baby safely.

Mường Típ Commune leaders said that after giving birth on the road, Hiền and her newborn were taken home for postnatal care. — VNS