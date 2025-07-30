Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Medical workers help mother deliver baby on a road

July 30, 2025 - 07:46
After reaching Xốp Khăm Village, in the border area between Mường Típ and Mường Xén communes, mother-to-be Pịt Thị Hiền started feeling labour pains and showed signs that the baby would soon be on its way, so her family called for help from local authorities.
Medical staff help Pịt Thị Hiền deliver her baby on the road. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

NGHỆ AN — Medical workers have helped a mother deliver her baby on a road in Mường Típ Commune in the central province of Nghệ An.

Then-expectant mother Pịt Thị Hiền, from Ta Đo Village in Mường Típ Commune, was close to giving birth and was taken by relatives to the Kỳ Sơn Hospital at about 10am on Tuesday.

However, due to the torrential rains in the wake of Typhoon Wipha, the main road was severely damaged, impeding vehicles in and out.

After reaching Xốp Khăm Village, in the border area between Mường Típ and Mường Xén communes, Hiền started feeling labour pains and showed signs that the baby would soon be on its way, so her family called for help from local authorities.

Medical staff from the Mường Xén Medical Station brought specialised equipment, crossing the forest and wading through streams to find the stranded family and Hiền, who was in pain from labour.

Despite the difficult and dangerous conditions on the slippery mountain road, they delivered the baby safely.

Mường Típ Commune leaders said that after giving birth on the road, Hiền and her newborn were taken home for postnatal care. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Vehicles for the future

The end of the road is near for petrol-powered motorbikes in downtown Hà Nội after a decision was made to ban them from July next year. But how will this affect the millions of motorists who may struggle to make the switch to electric? And what are your thoughts on the plans? Let us know below.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom