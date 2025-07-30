Cities strengthen measures to tackle rising dengue fever cases

HCM CITY - Amid the steady rise in dengue fever cases across the extended HCM City, health officials are rolling out comprehensive measures to curb infections.

By July 29, the city had recorded 16,847 cases, an increase of over 168.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, including 10 deaths, the Sức khỏe & Đời sống (Health & Life) e-newspaper reported, citing figures from the Department of Health.

In July alone, the city reported a sharp increase in dengue fever cases, signalling a high risk of widespread outbreaks. The surge in infections has led to more severe cases, placing considerable pressure on the treatment system and posing urgent demands for strengthened disease prevention efforts within the community.

To contain the situation, the health sector is implementing a coordinated range of actions, including: restricting new infections, enhancing surveillance of cases, responding quickly to outbreak hotspots, assessing high-risk areas and promoting widespread communication on preventative measures.

In wards such as Phước Thắng, Rạch Dừa, Tam Thắng and Vũng Tàu, where the number of cases has exceeded the warning threshold, health stations have detected and handled more than 170 outbreaks, organising weekly environmental sanitation campaigns and mosquito larvae eradication efforts.

In Vĩnh Lộc Commune, within just five weeks, 163 cases have been recorded and four major outbreaks have emerged. The commune’s health station quickly implemented chemical treatments, conducted public awareness campaigns and mobilised residents for a thorough community cleanup, helping halt the chain of transmission.

In Tân Phú Ward, epidemic prevention efforts have also been intensified through various forms of coordination. Since the beginning of 2025, five individuals have been penalised for violating dengue fever prevention regulations.

Lương Thụy Thanh Vân, from the Tân Phú Ward People's Committee, said disease prevention must begin with each individual and household.

“In addition to sanctions under Government Decree 117/2020/NĐ-CP, the key is to raise public awareness and strengthen communication efforts led by the ward’s health station,” said Vân.

“Every resident and household must be an essential link in the chain of disease prevention, especially through regular cleaning, eliminating stagnant water containers, and eradicating mosquito larvae and disease-carrying mosquitoes. These are practical actions to protect personal health, family well-being, and public safety.”

In addition to field operations, the city’s health sector continues to maximise the effectiveness of the 'Online Healthcare' application.

So far in 2025, there have been 13 reports submitted by residents across various districts via the app, all of which were addressed promptly within 48 hours. A notable example is a report concerning a high-risk site in Alley 17 Tô Hiệu, Phú Thạnh Ward (formerly part of Tân Phú District). Upon receiving the report, local authorities took action to remediate the site and prevent recurrence by fencing off the area.

Hà Nội reinforces fight

Meanwhile, in Hà Nội, to strengthen the prevention and control of dengue fever, proactively manage the situation, and prevent outbreaks and widespread transmission, the municipal People's Committee has released an official document, calling on departments, agencies, and People's Committees of wards and communes to coordinate with the health sector to comprehensively and effectively implement disease prevention measures.

The Department of Health is tasked with directing medical facilities to work with local ward and commune authorities to monitor the situation, detect cases early, provide emergency care and treatment, and eliminate outbreaks thoroughly. They are also instructed to identify high-risk areas, handle outbreaks, carry out prevention measures, and ensure adequate resources.

The departments of Culture and Sports and Health must intensify public communication and provide information on disease prevention.

The Department of Education and Training, in coordination with local authorities, is directing educational institutions to implement disease prevention at schools, organise cleaning efforts, mosquito and larvae extermination, promote awareness, and cooperate with local health services to manage any outbreaks.

According to the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (CDC), 72 new dengue fever cases were reported in the past week, double the number from the previous week, alongside several newly identified outbreak clusters.

Cumulatively since the beginning of the year, the city has recorded 475 cases across 100 out of 126 wards and communes, with 15 active outbreak zones. VNS