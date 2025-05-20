Hanoi’s OCOP programme elevates traditional craft villages to global stage

Hanoi is at the forefront of Vietnam’s rural development movement, leading by example in the successful implementation of the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme—a national initiative aimed at promoting local specialties and traditional craftsmanship. The programme has not only revitalised the capital’s rural economy but also opened doors for the city’s long-standing craft villages to access international markets.

Among the most notable beneficiaries is Bat Trang Commune, located in Gia Lam District, renowned for its centuries-old ceramic tradition. According to Pham Huy Khoi, Chairman of the Bat Trang Commune People’s Committee, the village currently boasts around 50 certified OCOP products, including several rated at the prestigious 5-star level, the highest distinction in the OCOP rating system.

"Thanks to the OCOP programme, our most unique and culturally significant ceramic products have gained recognition and appreciation both in Vietnam and beyond," Khoi shared.

Among Hanoi’s many success stories in rural economic development is Quang Vinh Ceramics Joint Stock Company, a standout in Bat Trang’s famed pottery tradition. Director Ha Thi Vinh shared that four of the company’s exquisite ceramic sets—including lotus-themed dishware and tea sets—have earned 5-star OCOP ratings and are now exported to the UK, France, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.

Quang An Village, located in Tay Ho District, is another exemplary model of cultural preservation and innovation. Known for its lotus-infused tea, a delicate, aromatic brew once reserved for Vietnamese royalty, the village has upheld this heritage craft across generations.

According to Ms. Luu Thi Hien, Head of the Quang An Lotus Tea Village Association, two of the association’s products have been awarded 4-star OCOP certifications, opening exciting new opportunities.

“This recognition has created valuable connections with cultural tourism and expanded access to international markets,” she said.

To further elevate craft village products on the global stage, Hanoi has intensified international trade promotion efforts. Ngo Van Ngon, Deputy Chief of the Office for the New-Styled Rural Development Programme, noted that the city has actively participated in global fairs and exhibitions, ensuring these artisanal goods reach international consumers while preserving their rich cultural heritage.

In late 2024, Hanoi showcased its OCOP products at the 28th Artigiano in Fiera, an international handicraft fair in Milan, Italy. The “Hanoi – Vietnam” pavilion, spanning 84sq.m, featured a diverse array of products, including ceramics, silk, embroidery, rattan and bamboo items, home décor, tea, dried fruits, and more. The exhibition garnered significant interest from international buyers, paving the way for increased exports of Hanoi’s craft village products.

Nguyen Xuan Dai, Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment and Chief of the Office for the New-Style Rural Development Programme, highlighted Hanoi’s leadership in the OCOP initiative. Since 2019, the city has certified 3,317 OCOP products, including six rated 5 stars, 22 with potential for 5-star certification, 1,571 rated 4 stars, and 1,718 rated 3 stars—surpassing its 2025 goal of 2,000 certified products a year ahead of schedule. Nearly 800 of these products originate from craft villages.

“The diversity, quality, and design of Hanoi’s craft village products provide them with strong competitiveness in both domestic and international markets,” Dai remarked.

To further support development, Hanoi established 16 creative design and promotion centers between 2023 and 2024, with five more expected to be recognised in 2025, bringing the total to 21. These hubs foster innovation and serve as platforms for introducing OCOP and craft village products to tourists and buyers.

Additionally, the city has adopted Decision No 282/QD-UBND, approving a comprehensive development plan for Hanoi’s craft villages from 2025 to 2030, with a long-term vision to 2050. The strategy focuses on preservation, product design innovation, and trade promotion to ensure sustainable growth.

Hanoi’s success with the OCOP programme illustrates how traditional culture and modern development can go hand in hand. With strong policy support, creative promotion strategies, and international outreach, the city is turning its rich craft heritage into a dynamic economic force—bringing the soul of rural Vietnam to the world. VNS