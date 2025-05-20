Liên Khương airport set to close for six months for upgrades

LÂM ĐỒNG — Liên Khương International Airport, which serves the tourist city of Đà Lạt in the Central Highlands region, will close for six months for runway and taxiway upgrades, with an investment of over VNĐ1.05 trillion (US$40.2 million).

The project, led by the Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV), will extend the runway to 3,250 metres and enhance the airport's taxiways and related systems.

Located in Liên Nghĩa Town, Đức Trọng District, about 28 kilometres from Đà Lạt’s centre, Liên Khương Airport has a rich history.

Originally built by the French in 1933 and later upgraded by the Americans in 1956, the airport has seen substantial improvements over the years.

In 1997, the runway was extended to 2,354 metres to meet the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 3C airport standards.

Further renovations from 2003 to 2007 elevated it to a 4D level, allowing it to accommodate larger aircraft like the Airbus A320 and A321.

Today, Liên Khương Airport serves around 2.5 million passengers each year, welcoming many travelers from South Korea, Thailand, and other countries.

The exact dates for the closure have not been finalised yet.

The Lâm Đồng Provincial People’s Committee has said that the timing should avoid peak tourist seasons to lessen the impact on the local economy.

Preparations for the upgrades will need to proceed quickly, ensuring construction can begin as soon as the airport shuts down.

A dedicated coordination team has been established to swiftly address any issues that arise during the process.

By 2030, the airport is expected to reach level 4E status, capable of handling wide-body aircraft like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, with a capacity for 5 million passengers and 20,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

After 2030, plans include extending the runway to 3,600 metres, which will boost capacity to accommodate 7 million passengers per year.

The comprehensive upgrade will also synchronise the technical infrastructure with Terminal T2, maintenance areas, cargo terminals, fueling stations, wastewater treatment facilities, and more, all spread over approximately 340 hectares by 2050.

This development aims to establish Liên Khương as a key aviation gateway for the Central Highlands, enhancing connections between Đà Lạt and major economic and tourism hubs both domestically and internationally.

Liên Khương was designated as an international airport last year. However, most foreign travelers enter Việt Nam through larger airports in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City. — VNS