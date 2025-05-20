Timely intervention saves life of HCM City patient with cardiac arrest

HCM CITY — Doctors at the City International Hospital (CIH) have successfully saved the life of a 43-year-old man in HCM City who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest due to acute myocardial infarction.

CIH’s Emergency Department said that on May 14 it received the ill patient D.V.T in District 6, who was admitted in a state of severe left chest pain radiating to the shoulder and neck, shortness of breath, and profuse sweating.

He quickly fell into ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest.

Immediately, the emergency and cardiology teams performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), defibrillation, and activated the hospital's internal "Code Red" protocol — an emergency coordination process among the Emergency, Interventional Cardiology, and Intensive Care units to minimise response time in life-threatening cases.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) showed signs of extensive anterior acute myocardial infarction.

The situation rapidly progressed to cardiogenic shock — a critical complication with a mortality rate of up to 80 per cent if not treated promptly.

Faced with the emergency, while continuously performing defibrillation and chest compressions, the patient was transferred to the catheterisation lab for urgent coronary angiography and revascularisation.

During the procedure, the patient repeatedly fell into ventricular fibrillation, but thanks to the coordinated and experienced efforts of the interventional cardiology team, a stent was successfully placed to reopen the completely occluded left main coronary artery, which had been blocked at its root due to multiple thrombi, helping the patient stay alive.

Dr. Trần Quốc Thành, CEO of CIH, said thanks to the timely and seamless coordination and the unwavering commitment to prioritising patient lives, the teams from Emergency, Cardiology, and Intensive Care achieved a remarkable recovery in this case of cardiac arrest.

After the successful intervention, the patient’s heart regained a regular rhythm.

He no longer experienced chest pain or shortness of breath. His condition stabilised and he was transferred to the Cardiology Department for further care and treatment.

After just one day, he was able to walk around his hospital room on his own.

Dr. Lê Văn Tuyến from the hospital’s Interventional Cardiology Department and the one who performed the procedure, said coronary angiography revealed that the patient had a complete blockage at the root of the left main coronary artery due to multiple thrombi – the cause of the acute myocardial infarction, ventricular fibrillation, and cardiac arrest.

Acute myocardial infarction is extremely dangerous, progresses very quickly, and can lead to severe complications like arrhythmias, heart failure, cardiogenic shock, and even death if not treated in time.

The 'golden hour', the first one to two hours from the onset of chest pain, is crucial for survival.

Cardiologists warn that myocardial infarction is no longer an illness exclusive to the elderly.

Middle-aged men with risk factors such as smoking, hypertension, dyslipidemia, lack of physical activity, and prolonged stress are also at high risk of sudden heart attacks.

Early recognition of warning signs such as left chest pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea, dizziness, and seeking immediate care at a specialised medical facility are vital for survival. — VNS