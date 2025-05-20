Quảng Trị Province to again send Vietnamese teachers to Laos after 2-year gap

QUẢNG TRỊ – The central province of Quảng Trị is set to send four teachers this month to Laos to teach Vietnamese to ethnic Vietnamese and mixed-race students in Savannakhet Province.

They will work at the Lao-Vietnamese Friendship Secondary School, where most of these biracial children study.

Lê Thị Hương, director of the Quảng Trị Department of Education and Training, said the secondment would last three years.

She said the province had been sending teachers to Laos since 2007, with volunteers who complete their teaching assignment in Laos considered for recruitment in the education sector.

But later changes in policy made that difficult, she said.

So this year teachers were given jobs prior to their departure to Laos, which will ensure their benefits, she said.

Besides salary, the teachers will also receive a monthly allowance of VNĐ3 million from the Lao government.

The programme has enabled the Vietnamese students in Laos to practise speaking their mother tongue and for teachers in the two countries to exchange pedagogical experience, she said.

She thanked Lao teachers for their efforts to keep the Vietnamese teaching going during a two-year break since 2023, when the province could not send teachers.

Representatives from the Vietnamese community in Savannakhet said they hope programmes like this would make their children competent enough in their mother tongue to go and study in Vietnamese universities and vocational schools.

The Lao-Vietnamese Friendship Secondary School, built in 2019, has on average 850 students from grades one to 12 each year.

Besides the local curriculum, it also teaches Vietnamese language and culture. – VNS