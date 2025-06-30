50-day campaign launched to issue electronic identity accounts for foreigners in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — To facilitate the lives of foreigners residing, working or studying in Việt Nam, the Ministry of Public Security has launched an intensive 50-day campaign to issue Level-2 electronic identity accounts to foreign nationals.

The campaign will run from July 1 to August 19, 2025, for foreign nationals who have been issued a permanent or temporary residence card in Việt Nam.

As Việt Nam continues its international integration efforts, the number of foreigners living, studying, working, and travelling in the country is increasing, leading to a growing demand for access to public administrative services. This trend necessitates convenient, transparent and secure procedures related to immigration and residency for foreigners.

Issuing electronic identity accounts enables foreign nationals to complete administrative procedures online more easily, reducing time, paperwork and in-person contact, while ensuring authenticity and protecting legal rights during their stay and work in Việt Nam.

A Level-2 electronic identity account also allows access to various digital utilities in Việt Nam, such as information authentication for banking transactions, rental registration, public service usage and storing electronic residence cards and other valid documents via the VNeID application (available on both Google and Android marketplaces).

For the government, creating a unified and continuous 'digital profile' for each foreign national helps enhance the effectiveness of verification, identity authentication, residency management and the prevention and handling of violations, if any. This policy not only serves state management purposes but also aims to offer a convenient, secure, and user-friendly administrative experience for foreigners in Việt Nam.

The issuance of electronic identity accounts for foreigners residing in Việt Nam is led by the Immigration Department and the Department of Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security. Required data includes personal information, passport or internationally valid travel document details, permanent or temporary residence cards, portrait photos and biometric data.

Procedures

Based on Decision No. 5349/QĐ-BCA-C06 dated 19 July 2024, the following steps apply:

Step 1:

The foreign national visits an immigration management office under the Ministry of Public Security to apply for a Level-2 electronic identity account.

Step 2:

They present their passport or valid travel document and accurately fill out the Electronic Identity Account Registration Form (Form TK01 attached to Decree No. 69/2024/NĐ-CP dated June 25, 2024). The form must include their verified mobile phone number, email address (if available) and any other information they wish to integrate into the National Electronic Identity Application for processing.

Step 3:

The officer inputs the applicant’s details into the electronic identity and authentication system, collects facial images and fingerprints, and verifies them against the national immigration database. The officer then confirms the applicant’s consent to register for a electronic identity account.

Step 4:

The immigration authority submits a request to the electronic identity and authentication management agency for account creation.

Step 5:

The identity and authentication authority notifies the registration result via the VNeID application, registered mobile number or email address.

Mode of application

Foreign nationals must appear in person at an immigration management office under the Ministry of Public Security to register for a Level-2 electronic identity account.

The foreigners are required to present a passport or other internationally valid travel document; have completed the registration form (Form TK01 issued with Decree No. 69/2024/NĐ-CP); and a verified mobile phone number, email (if available), and other integration information.

The processing time is within three working days (if facial image and fingerprint data already exist in the national immigration database), or within seven working days (if such data does not exist in the database).

The notification of account registration results will be via the VNeID app, verified mobile number, or email.

Eligible foreigners will not have to pay any fee for the procedure.

Foreign nationals under the age of 14, those with guardians, or legal representatives must be accompanied by their guardian or representative when applying for a Level-2 electronic identity account.

The guardian or representative must use their verified mobile number to register and declare on behalf of the foreign national aged six to under 14 years, or other dependent individuals.

Despite challenges, with firm leadership from the Government and support from ministries and localities, the policy is expected to enhance state management efficiency, safeguard foreigners’ legitimate rights, and promote Việt Nam as a transparent, safe, and friendly digital nation.

Electronic identification for foreigners marks a major step forward in administrative reform and digital transformation, creating favourable conditions for foreigners to live, work, and travel in Việt Nam, consistent with the Government's and the Ministry of Public Security’s digital transformation goals. — VNS

For foreigners in Hà Nội, applications will be accepted starting from July at the Immigration Management Office of the Hà Nội City Police, located at No.44 Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street, Hà Nội.

For any issues encountered during the registration process or for assistance with procedures, citizens and foreign nationals may directly contact the Immigration Management Office of the Hà Nội City Police via the hotline numbers: 0692.191.506 or 0912.691.388.