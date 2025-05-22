HCM City plans to convert ride-hailing motorcycles to electric vehicles

HCM CITY — HCM City is planning to convert approximately 400,000 motorcycles used by ride-hailing drivers in the city into electric vehicles in the near future, as announced by the city’s People’s Committee.

During a recent meeting, the committee confirmed that an all-encompassing plan to transition all ride-hailing drivers' motorcycles to electric vehicles will be put forward in June for feedback from experts. The conversion scale of 400,000 motorcycles is anticipated, with a detailed roadmap set to be announced in July.

The relevant units have already conducted field surveys to identify suitable locations for rest stops equipped with electric charging stations for technology drivers, the committee revealed.

Currently, HCM City is a bustling market where numerous ride-hailing platforms operate, with platforms like Grab, Xanh SM, and Be offering multi-service options including transporting people, delivering food, and transporting goods.

Additionally, ShopeeFood specialises in food delivery, accompanied by a fleet of logistics units that transport goods via motorcycles such as Ahamove, J&T, Viettel Post, and VNPost. While Xanh SM drivers exclusively use electric motorcycles, drivers on other platforms have the flexibility to choose between gasoline or electric vehicles.

To promote green transportation, HCM City is also developing a vehicle emission control project expected to be proposed by the fourth quarter. This initiative will focus on incentive policies and conversion plans for various vehicle types like taxis, ride-hailing vehicles, passenger cars, vehicles of state agencies, and enterprises.

The project also aims to propose policies to facilitate the purchase and exchange of old vehicles for electric ones while limiting the use of fossil fuel vehicles in the city centre and Cần Giờ District to curb emissions by 2030, with a long-term vision for 2050. The city Department of Construction is evaluating the potential impacts and implementation conditions to ensure feasibility post the city's expansion to include Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu.

During a meeting with the leaders of the HCM City People's Committee on May 17, business representatives suggested that the city should implement policies to restrict gasoline vehicles and prioritise electric vehicles from now until 2030, support vehicle conversions, and develop a charging station network.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Nguyễn Văn Được, reaffirmed that the green transformation is not just a trend but a necessary step, offering significant value and serving as a catalyst for new momentum in sustainable city development.

He mentioned that the city will establish a steering committee to oversee the green conversion process, with an initial focus on consultation pertaining to this critical issue. — VNS