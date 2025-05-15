Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Thai Prime Minister begins official visit to Việt Nam

May 15, 2025 - 13:14
Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s trip marks the first official visit by a Thai PM in 11 years, since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit in 2014.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng on May 15. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Hà Nội on Thursday, beginning her two-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

The Thai PM was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng.

During this visit, PM Chính and PM Paetongtarn will co-chair the 4th Việt Nam - Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting,

PM Paetongtarn’s government places great importance on strengthening cooperation with ASEAN countries, including Việt Nam, particularly in terms of economics and tourism.

Welcome ceremony for Thai Government leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra. — VNA/VNS Photo

Talking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok, Ambassador Hùng stated that Paetongtarn’s trip marks the first official visit by a Thai PM in 11 years, since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit in 2014. It comes at a significant time when the two countries are looking forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1976–2026), an important milestone in the history of their bilateral ties.

Against the backdrop of the enhanced strategic partnership, which has seen comprehensive and substantive development across various fields, the visit offers an important opportunity for the two countries to elevate their relationship to a new height in a more practical and effective manner, the diplomat said. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Thailand relations diplomacy

