NA deputies continue to discuss amendments to Constitution on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies are scheduled to discuss the first-time draft resolution on amendments and supplementations to several articles of the 2013 Constitution, and the draft Law on the Organisation of Local Government on Wednesday as part of their ongoing ninth session.

The session will be broadcast live on television and radio channels, allowing citizens across the country to follow.

The draft resolution to amend and supplement certain articles of the 2013 Constitution comprises two main articles.

Article 1 outlines eight proposed amendments and additions to existing constitutional provisions, focusing on the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other socio-political organisations, administrative units, and the organisation of local government.

Article 2 contains three clauses dealing with enforcement and transitional provisions of the amendments.

To clarify the fundamental role of the fatherland front as the core force uniting the people and to provide a stronger legal foundation for the organisational restructuring of the front and its affiliated socio-political bodies, the drafting committee has proposed changes to Article 9.

The changes aim to update the functions, principles of organisation, and operations of the fartherland front in line with its restructured model.

Building on the current constitutional provisions regarding trade unions, and ensuring consistency with the proposed updates to Article 9, the committee has also recommended amending Article 10.

The revised article will reaffirm the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour as a socio-political organisation representing the working class and all labourers, operating under the fartherland front.

Additionally, the trade union’s role will be expanded to formally represent workers at the national level in both labour relations and international union cooperation - an update deemed necessary in the context of increasing global economic integration.

In line with the Party’s policy to streamline the political system’s organisational apparatus, develop the two-level local government and terminate the district-level administrative units, the committee has proposed a more generalised approach in Article 110.

The article will now define Việt Nam’s administrative structure as comprising provinces, centrally-run cities, subordinate administrative units, and special administrative-economic zones established by the National Assembly.

The specific classification of these sub-provincial units, along with procedures for their establishment, dissolution, merger, division, or boundary adjustments, will be determined by the legislature.

In the afternoon, deputies will review the proposal and verification report on two bills – the draft Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and the draft revised Law on the State Budget.

They will also debate the draft revised Law on Cadres and Civil Servants. — VNA/VNS