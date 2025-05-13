Lawmakers look into draft law on science, technology, innovation

HÀ NỘI — Legislators will debate the draft Law on Science, Technology, and Innovation during their Tuesday afternoon sitting as part of the 9th session of the 15 National Assembly (NA).

The draft law consists of 8 chapters and 83 articles, two articles more than the 2013 Law on Science and Technology, reflecting the inclusion of innovation-related content and a restructured format.

Notably, it introduces policies allowing research institutions to own and make independent decisions regarding research outcomes and assets derived from their work. Researchers will be entitled to at least 30 per cent of the profits from commercialisation and are allowed to establish and manage businesses.

The draft law adds several incentive policies related to personal income tax and rewards for basic research; a profit-sharing mechanism from commercialisation of research outcomes for domestic researchers; and mechanisms related salary negotiation, incentives, and simplified procedures for work permits and visas to attract foreign experts and overseas Vietnamese to join key science and technology projects in Việt Nam, helping address challenges that domestic experts have yet to resolve.

Additionally, it outlines principles and criteria for identifying top talents in science, technology, and innovation, establishing a clear framework for attracting and retaining talents.

Lawmakers will hear a proposal and a report on the draft resolution of the NA on extending the exemption period for agricultural land use tax, as stipulated in Resolution No 55/2010/QH12—amended and supplemented by Resolutions No 28/2016/QH14 and No 107/2020/QH14. They will also review the legislature’s draft resolution on reducing value-added tax.

During the morning agenda, NA deputies heard a proposal and a report on the legislature’s draft Resolution to replace Resolution No 35/2021/QH15 dated November 13, 2021 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Hải Phòng city.

After listening to a report explaining the draft Law on Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises, legislators scrutinised contentious contents of this document. — VNS