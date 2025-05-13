Party chief successfully wraps up state visits to four Eastern European countries

PM receives French Ambassador, reaffirming priority partners status
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm holds a closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. VNA/VNS Photos Thống Nhất
HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm’s first state visits in his new role — from May 5 to 12, 2025 — to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and the Russian Federation carried deep significance. The visits reaffirmed Việt Nam’s traditional diplomatic ties while advancing strategic development goals in a new era. They also stood as a powerful testament to Việt Nam’s enduring loyalty and heartfelt gratitude toward its longstanding friends in the former Soviet bloc — nations that stood by Việt Nam during its most difficult years of struggle.
This photo essay documents his official visits to the four countries. — VNS
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm holds state-level meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
|Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomes Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Aleksandr Lukashenko sign a Joint Declaration on the establishment of the Việt Nam – Belarus Strategic Partnership.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm holds official talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse attend the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev adopt a Joint Declaration on elevating Việt Nam–Kazakhstan relations to a Strategic Partnership.
|President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presents the First-Class Order of Friendship of Kazakhstan to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.