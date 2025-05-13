Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief successfully wraps up state visits to four Eastern European countries

May 13, 2025 - 12:23
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm’s first state visits in his new role — from May 5 to 12, 2025, to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and the Russian Federation — held significant meaning, reaffirming traditional diplomatic ties while advancing strategic development goals in a new era.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm holds a closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. VNA/VNS Photos Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm’s first state visits in his new role — from May 5 to 12, 2025 — to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and the Russian Federation carried deep significance. The visits reaffirmed Việt Nam’s traditional diplomatic ties while advancing strategic development goals in a new era. They also stood as a powerful testament to Việt Nam’s enduring loyalty and heartfelt gratitude toward its longstanding friends in the former Soviet bloc — nations that stood by Việt Nam during its most difficult years of struggle.

This photo essay documents his official visits to the four countries. — VNS

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm holds state-level meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomes Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Aleksandr Lukashenko sign a Joint Declaration on the establishment of the Việt Nam – Belarus Strategic Partnership.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm holds official talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse attend the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev adopt a Joint Declaration on elevating Việt Nam–Kazakhstan relations to a Strategic Partnership.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presents the First-Class Order of Friendship of Kazakhstan to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

