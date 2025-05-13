Party chief successfully wraps up state visits to four Eastern European countries

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm’s first state visits in his new role — from May 5 to 12, 2025 — to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and the Russian Federation carried deep significance. The visits reaffirmed Việt Nam’s traditional diplomatic ties while advancing strategic development goals in a new era. They also stood as a powerful testament to Việt Nam’s enduring loyalty and heartfelt gratitude toward its longstanding friends in the former Soviet bloc — nations that stood by Việt Nam during its most difficult years of struggle.

This photo essay documents his official visits to the four countries. — VNS