Party chief successfully wraps up state visit to Belarus

MINSK — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation left Minsk in the evening of Monday (local time), concluding their successful state visit to the Belarus at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Vietnamese leader and his entourage were seen off at the Minsk Airport by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian Ambassador to Việt Nam Uladzimir Baravikou, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyễn Văn Ngự, the embassy's staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.

During the two-day visit, General Secretary Lâm and President Lukashenko held bilateral talks, witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements, and met with the press to inform the outcomes of their discussions.

The Vietnamese leader also held meetings with Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Speaker of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly (Upper House) Natalya Kochanova, Chairman of the House of Representatives of NA (Lower House) Igor Sergeyenko, and leaders of some political parties of Belarus. He attended the Việt Nam–Belarus Business Forum and toured the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ).

On this occasion, President Lukashenko awarded the Order of Friendship of Peoples to General Secretary Lâm.

The two sides issued a joint statement on the establishment of Việt Nam–Belarus Strategic Partnership, laying the foundation for the elevation of bilateral relations to a new height for the benefit of both nations.

The two countries agreed to increase exchanges at all levels through Party, State, parliamentary, and people-to-people channels. They also committed to enhancing the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms and exploring new forms of collaboration among ministries, sectors, and localities.

Việt Nam and Belarus expressed their willingness to bolster defence and security cooperation, particularly in defence industry and training of military personnel and experts.

On science and technology, the two sides pledged to implement agreements under their Joint Cooperation Committee. They agreed to boost joint research, promote high-tech and digital innovation, and expand cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and radiation safety.

They will step up the exchange of views on policies and orientations in digital infrastructure development and digitalisation of industrial complexes to ensure mutually beneficial digital transformation efforts.

During the visit, General Secretary Lâm met with members of the Belarusian Society of Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries (BSFCRFC), the Belarus-Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA), and former Belarusian experts who had supported Vietnam.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his delight to meet Belarusian comrades and friends who always have close bonds with Việt Nam, including experts that provided wholehearted support and assistance to Việt Nam during difficult times in the past. Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Belarus and wants to further strengthen cooperation across all fields for the mutual benefit of the two nations, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and around the world, he affirmed.

General Secretary Lâm and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the Victory Monument in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The site is a revered destination for both local people and international visitors to honour those who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War.

During the visit, the Party leader and his spouse met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Belarus. He stressed the importance of the embassy as a shared home for Vietnamese nationals and called for greater attention to overseas Vietnamese affairs, in line with the Party’s policies and resolutions. He described this as a vital task in achieving national development goals.

Building on the legacy of strong ties between Việt Nam and the former Soviet Union, the relationship between Việt Nam and Belarus has grown steadily in recent years, he noted.

The Party General Secretary’s visit was of important significance as it not only deepened trust between Việt Nam and its traditional partners but also reaffirmed Việt Nam’s enduring commitment to strengthening ties with countries of the former Soviet Union, including Belarus. — VNS