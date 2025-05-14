Việt Nam to hold grand military parade for 80th anniversary of National Day

HÀ NỘI — The Government has tasked the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security with coordinating relevant agencies to proactively prepare a grand military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The directive is outlined in Resolution No 124/NQ-CP from the Government’s April 2025 regular meeting.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of National Defence is to lead efforts with relevant ministries and localities to maintain high combat readiness, firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territory and ensure security over maritime economic activities.

The ministry is also required to closely monitor and assess situations, providing timely advice and effective responses to any military or defence-related developments to prevent surprise incidents.

The Government further emphasised the need to modernise military training and exercises to meet the demands of new combat conditions. It also called for continued deepening of international integration and defence diplomacy to strengthen national defence from an early stage and at a strategic distance.

Modernising the armed forces and developing advanced military science and technology, including the production of high-tech weaponry, remain priorities under the Politburo’s Resolutions No 57-NQ/TW and No 08-NQ/TW on boosting the development of the defence industry by 2030, and beyond.

The Ministry of Public Security has also been instructed to coordinate with relevant agencies and local authorities to enhance early warning and forecasting capabilities, and to advise the Party and State on strategies to safeguard national security and interests.

The ministry is charged with ensuring absolute security for key infrastructure, national events and major political, cultural and social occasions, especially the upcoming 9th session of the 15th National Assembly.

Authorities are also rolling out a nationwide crackdown on high-tech crimes and launching a comprehensive review of drug users and addicts, as well as those under post-rehabilitation management, while also launching a campaign targeting drug hotspots.

On May 12, the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army held a conference to launch the organisational plan for the military and militia forces participating in the parade for the 80th anniversary celebration. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, who chaired the meeting, directed the Military Training Department to draft a directive on organising and training the armed forces for the event, based on previous formations used during the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

The plan includes 11 stationary formations and 27 marching contingents.

Units have already reviewed and selected qualified officers and soldiers and are preparing centralised training schedules, including joint rehearsal plans by regional clusters.

At the meeting, delegates reached consensus on the organisational plan, uniforms, parade routes and training locations. The General Department of Logistics and related units were tasked with ensuring proper accommodations, meals and health conditions for troops during the intensive training period in peak summer heat.

Senior Lieutenant General Nghĩa stressed the need for tight coordination and application of lessons learned from past parades to ensure a successful and dignified celebration. He also highlighted that training will take place during the hottest months from June to September and urged units to adopt flexible and scientifically sound schedules to maintain training efficiency and protect soldiers’ health. — VNS