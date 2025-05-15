Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA to discuss mechanisms, policies for private economic development on May 15

May 15, 2025 - 08:17
Deputies will also discuss in groups a draft Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.
NA deputy Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải chaired this morning's meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers are expected to discuss a draft Law on Atomic Energy (revised) and draft resolutions on mechanisms and policies for private economic development, and on a number of special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in law making and enforcement this morning.

On the day, the National Assembly will listen to a report, and discuss and vote to approve the adjustment of the session agenda, along with a report and a verification report on several draft laws and resolutions, including the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents; the resolution of the National Assembly amending and supplementing several articles of the National Assembly session’s Regulations issued together with Resolution No 71/2022/QH15 of the NA.

The draft resolution on mechanisms and policies for private economic development focuses on improving the business environment; supporting access to land resources and production and business premises; aiding finance, credit and public procurement; supporting science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation and human resources training; and supporting the formation of medium- and large-sized enterprises and pioneering ones.

Deputies will also discuss in groups a draft Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations; and draft resolutions of the legislature on mechanisms and policies for private economic development, and on a number of special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in law making and enforcement. VNS

