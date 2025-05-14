NA reviews draft Law on Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly deputies heard a report and a verification report on a draft Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations at the 15th legislature’s ongoing 9th session on Wednesday.

Accordingly, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang, on behalf of the Prime Minister, presented the report on the draft law, stating that it consists of four chapters and 26 articles, aiming to promptly and fully institutionalise the Party’s guidelines, the Constitution, the State’s policies and laws, as well as international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party, regarding participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

It will contribute to improving the legal framework for Việt Nam’s involvement in these activities.

The guiding principle in drafting the law is to fully institutionalise the Party’s views and policies on national defence, as outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress; be consistent with the provisions of the UN Charter, international treaties and agreements to which Việt Nam is a party; and ensure constitutionality, legality, and consistency within Việt Nam’s legal system.

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security, and External Affairs Lê Tấn Tới affirmed that the body in charge of verifying the draft law agrees on the necessity of enacting it to improve the legal framework for Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

The participation of the People’s Armed Forces in UN peacekeeping directly contributes to the noble mission of the United Nations.

At the same time, it presents an opportunity to expand international cooperation, exchange experiences, and engage with new military, civil, security, and order-related issues on a broad and complex scale, under diverse, challenging geopolitical, socio-economic, and cultural conditions.

It also helps to enhance the organisational, command, and operational capabilities of the People’s Armed Forces in safeguarding the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Fatherland, said Tới. — VNA/VNS