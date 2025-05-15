Việt Nam-Thailand ties among most important strategic partnerships in region: scholar

HÀ NỘI – Thailand and Việt Nam have an excellent relationship that is gradually becoming one of Southeast Asia's most important strategic partnerships, said Thai scholar Kavi Chongkittavorn.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok ahead of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Việt Nam from May 15 to 16, Kavi affirmed that the visit is of significance as it takes place at a time when the international order is being affected by increasing geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts.

According to the senior fellow, both countries can work closely together to promote multilateral trade and enhance good rules-based practices covering economic, political, security and socio-cultural fields.

Thailand and Việt Nam are two major trade partners, both bilaterally and within ASEAN, and they are working to raise bilateral trade from US$20 billion to $25 billion per year.

Kavi also said the two countries, as well as other ASEAN members, are accelerating efforts to turn ASEAN into a regional bloc that promotes peace and stability, not only in the region, but also across a world that is currently facing a future of uncertainties.

Mentioning the Thai Cabinet's recent approval of 30 projects worth 16.4 billion THB ($498 million) in the Northeast (Isaan) region, which is home to a large Vietnamese-Thai community, he said that these investments will have long-term positive impacts on cross-border trade and promote connectivity between the two countries.

The scholar held that Thailand and Việt Nam are among the strongest advocates for ASEAN's centrality and solidarity, especially in trade negotiations.

One of the agendas is to ensure that ASEAN is a driving force in multilateral trade and the international rules-based order. This is a very important point in the context of ASEAN being subject to the current tariffs, he added, with both countries strongly supporting the call by Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, that ASEAN must have a common position in tariff negotiations with the US.

Kavi emphasised that Thailand and Việt Nam enjoy a dynamic bilateral trade relationship and they are also the region's two largest exporters to Europe. Therefore, the two countries need to diversify their investment and trade portfolios while continuing to invest and strengthen relations in the digital economy.

Việt Nam's determination to strengthen ties with other trading partners such as the European Union (EU) and Japan shows its long-term vision in the face of the rise of protectionist policies and higher tariffs, he said.

Kavi suggested that within the framework of ASEAN, Thailand and Việt Nam should consult each other on the regional economic and political reality, because these two issues are increasingly linked to each other. VNS