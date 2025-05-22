Promoting cooperation and unlocking investment opportunities in US: ministry

HÀ NỘI — The SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 witnessed strong participation from the Vietnamese delegation, opening new avenues for Việt Nam–US economic and investment cooperation.

As the Việt Nam–US comprehensive strategic partnership deepens, Vietnamese businesses are increasingly proactive in seeking investment opportunities in the US — the world’s largest economy.

To gain deeper insights into the outcomes and goals of this mission, Vietnamplus spoke with Phạm Tuấn Anh, deputy director of the Department of Debt Management and External Finance under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and a member of the delegation.

What were the key highlights of Việt Nam’s participation?

This year’s summit marked a significant step forward in Việt Nam–US economic relations. The Vietnamese delegation impressed with both the size of participation and its proactive approach, notably by organising the event “Connect with Việt Nam”, which served as an effective platform for connection and dialogue.

The event attracted high praise from both Vietnamese and US companies as well as Government agencies.

The “Connect with Vietnam: Cooperation – Sharing – Development” forum was co-organised by Việt Nam’s MoF, the US Department of Commerce, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the US Embassy in Việt Nam.

It demonstrated a strong commitment to strengthening bilateral economic, financial and investment ties.

The event reaffirmed that Vietnamese enterprises not only seek to attract investment but also aspire to establish a presence in the US market.

What specific results have Vietnamese businesses achieved during their market exploration and engagements in the US?

At the summit, Vietnamese enterprises actively connected with US partners and State-level governments to explore collaboration.

Some notable early results include: Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) advanced cooperation with ExxonMobil to supply WTI Midland crude oil to Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR).

To date, BSR has imported over 22 million barrels of WTI Midland crude from US suppliers — including ExxonMobil/EXTAP, Shell, Vitol and Trafigura — with a total value nearing US$1.8 billion.

Vietnam Rubber Group explored investment opportunities in US industrial park infrastructure, applying a model similar to Việt Nam – Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) to support Vietnamese investors and other international businesses.

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) proposed several collaborative projects, including PORT INTERLINKS to digitally connect seaport systems between Việt Nam and the US and plans to develop a Vietnam House Logistics Centre in the US. VIMC is also partnering with OEC Group on technology, green transition, and new port developments.

Furthermore, VIMC is seeking preferential financing and support from the US Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank).

During a meeting with Exim Bank Vice President James Burrows, VIMC Deputy General Lê Quang Trung presented investment strategies for deep-water seaports in Việt Nam (such as Lạch Huyện, Liên Chiều and Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port), as well as plans to invest in US terminals and logistics centres.

Burrows expressed strong interest and tasked the bank’s international business development team with conducting due diligence on VIMC in Hà Nội this June.

The delegation also met with Steven, Vice President of OEC Group, a major US logistics company with projected 2025 revenue of $471.4 million and a presence in over 50 countries. Steven affirmed his commitment to collaborating with VIMC to realise the Vietnam House Logistics Centre in the US.

What was the core mission of the MoF’s delegation at SelectUSA 2025 and how does it differ from previous investment promotion efforts?

Our overarching goal was to strongly endorse investment into the US while fostering more balanced and sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries.

What sets this effort apart is the broad and diverse participation from Vietnamese enterprises—both State-owned and private, large and mid-sized—including PetroVietnam, VIMC, Vinacomin, Vietnam Rubber Group, PVGas, FPT Corporation, among others.

Việt Nam's delegation was one of the largest at SelectUSA 2025, leaving a strong impression on the organisers and global partners.

Dianne Farrell, US Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce, praised Việt Nam’s enthusiasm and meaningful participation in the “Connect with Việt Nam” event.

Additionally, the delegation attended two key plenary sessions focused on: "Innovation and industry: US advantages in attracting investment" and "Promoting investment in US strength sectors".

These sessions provided valuable insights into the US investment environment, workforce, technology, innovation and opportunities for Vietnamese businesses aiming to expand globally.

With over 100 Vietnamese companies in attendance, this summit underscored Việt Nam's growing ambition to go global and confirmed that the US remains an attractive investment destination.

It also reflects the maturity of Vietnamese enterprises and strong support from the Vietnamese Government in empowering the private sector.

Ashok Pinto, Executive Director of SelectUSA 2025, reaffirmed the US’s welcoming stance toward foreign investment and emphasised how such engagement contributes to building a fairer, more resilient bilateral trade relationship. He acknowledged the pivotal role of investment in strengthening the Việt Nam – US partnership.

What key issues were discussed during the delegation's bilateral meetings at SelectUSA 2025?

We had productive bilateral meetings with several key US agencies and companies.

With the US Department of the Treasury, we discussed economic-financial cooperation, international tax issues (including Pillar 1, Pillar 2 and digital services tax) and the Việt Nam – US Tax Treaty.

With US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), we addressed illegal transshipment prevention and enhanced customs cooperation through electronic data sharing and container security initiatives.

We also held discussions with US Exim Bank, Intel and Meta representatives.

In all engagements, the MoF reaffirmed its commitment to boosting bilateral trade and investment with the US, a leading strategic partner.

Both sides acknowledged their complementary economic structures: the US offers advanced technology and energy products, while Việt Nam supplies cost-effective consumer goods that meet diverse American needs.

Strengthening these ties will open new channels of cooperation and further symbolise the comprehensive strategic partnership for mutual prosperity.

Our US partners praised Việt Nam's proactive engagement at SelectUSA 2025 and its timely responses to trade challenges. The discussions were candid and constructive, emphasising a win–win approach that fosters mutual trust and understanding.

Việt Nam’s enthusiastic participation in both the summit and bilateral meetings reflects its strong resolve—both at the government and enterprise levels—to advance sustainable and balanced trade and investment relations for the long-term benefit of both nations. — BIZHUB/VNS