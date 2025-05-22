Liquidity hit over $1B on bullish sentiment

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese stock market ended mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark VN-Index breaching the over 1,320 threshold thanks to gains of pillar stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index increased by 7.9 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 1,323.05 points, the second day of rises in a row.

The breadth of the southern bourse, however, was in a negative territory, with the number of losers surpassing that of winners by 183 to 137.

Meanwhile, liquidity improved, up more than 10 per cent from the previous session to VNĐ25.2 trillion (US$972.2 million).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks in terms of market capitalisation on the HoSE, also finished higher at 1,419.36 points, up 11.84 points, or 0.84 per cent.

In the VN30 basket, 13 ticker symbols ticked up, while 12 went down and two ended flat.

The bullish performance was driven by gains in some pillar stocks.

Particularly, the duo of Vingroup stocks, Vingroup (VIC) and Vinhomes (VHM), contributed approximately 6.3 out of 7.9 points to the VN Index's gain.

At the market close, VHM reached its ceiling with a seven per cent rise, while VIC gained 2.2 per cent.

The index also received support from banking stocks such as Sacombank (STB), VPBank (VPB), MBBank (MBB), Vietnam Commercial Joint Stock Export Import Bank (EIB) and Sahabank (SHB).

This group of major stocks attracted positive capital flow, resulting in a significant surge in liquidity.

Stocks in other industries such as Masan Group (MSN), Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Hòa Phát Group (HPG) and Becamex (BCM) also posted uptrend.

Investors' sentiment also lifted by meetings between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and four major US corporations, including SpaceX, Google, Excelerate and Lockheed Martin, aiming at expanding cooperation across high-tech, energy, aerospace and digital sectors.

The index pared gains by losses in some major stocks, led by Vinpearl JSC (VPL). Shares of this company dropped over 1.5 per cent on Wednesday to VNĐ98,000 per share.

Other stocks, including Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), FPT Corporation (FPT), Vinamilk (VNM) and LPBank (LPB), also posted losses of 0.7 - 1.44 per cent.

On the other hand, the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) decreased 0.24 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 217.46 points.

Investors poured over VNĐ1 trillion into the northern bourse, equivalent to a trading volume of 71.1 million shares.

As a result, liquidity on the two main exchanges exceeded $1 billion.

After three sessions of net selling, foreign investors reversed course, net buying VNĐ479.73 billion on HoSE. However, they net sold nearly VNĐ51 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS