Trump Organization breaks ground on $1.5b golf resort complex project in Hưng Yên

HƯNG YÊN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Khoái Châu urban complex, eco-tourism and golf course project in Hưng Yên Province, or Trump International Hưng Yên project.

Eric Trump, vice president of Trump Organization and son of US President Donald Trump, also participated in the ceremony, alongside other Vietnamese and US senior officials, including US Ambassador Marc Knapper.

The Trump International Hưng Yên project spans nearly 1,000ha with a total investment of over US$1.5 billion. It will feature a 54-hole VIP golf course, luxury villas, a modern urban complex and international-standard amenities.

This is the first Trump-branded development in Việt Nam and a strategic partnership between Trump Organization and Hưng Yên Company, a member of the Kinh Bắc City Development Holding Corporation.

This high-profile project is set to boost economic growth, enhance tourism in the Red River Delta and become a landmark symbol of the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed his joy at attending the ceremony, highlighting the project would strengthen Việt Nam-US relations and foster foreign investor confidence, especially from American companies like Intel, Nike and Apple, as well as the Trump Organization.

He emphasised that the presence of Eric Trump and his wife, at the groundbreaking ceremony added momentum and inspiration to the project.

The Government leader also urged local authorities to provide maximum support and facilitate the completion of the project within two years. The completion is anticipated to coincide with the APEC 2027 summit in Việt Nam, further boosting the province’s service sector and enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

He noted that in Donald Trump's first term as the President of the US, he had visited Việt Nam twice, and Việt Nam is looking forward to future visits by the President, as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US continue to grow positively, contributing to peaceful, cooperative environment in the region and the world.

Chairman of Kinh Bắc, Đặng Thành Tâm, shared the vision of making Hưng Yên a leading golf and lifestyle destination in Asia, bringing world-class golf experiences to the region.

Eric Trump praised Việt Nam as one of the world’s most promising markets. He said he was proud to bring the Trump brand to a fast-growing country and that the project would be both iconic and a lasting symbol of excellence for Việt Nam’s future.

He also emphasised the investors' commitment to completing the project within two years, ensuring it becomes "the envy of all of Asia and of the entire world". — BIZHUB/VNS