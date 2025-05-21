SHB to pay 2024 cash dividend, maintains strong investor confidence

HÀ NỘI — Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has announced that June 10, 2025, will be the recording date for shareholders eligible to receive a 2024 cash dividend of 5 per cent, with payment scheduled ten days later.

According to the bank’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), SHB will distribute a total dividend of 18 per cent for 2024, comprising 5 per cent in cash and 13 per cent in shares. The cash payout will be executed on June 20, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

At the recent AGM held in April, SHB’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to delivering shareholder value and prioritising early dividend disbursement, while maintaining a balanced focus on market demands and customer-centric development.

With over 1,500 in-person shareholders and proxies attending the AGM – among a total base of over 100,000 shareholders – SHB is one of the most actively attended shareholder meetings in the domestic banking sector. Investors expressed strong satisfaction with the bank’s consistent high dividend payouts and robust business performance.

Shareholders also voiced confidence in the bank’s long-term strategic direction, professional governance, and growth potential. SHB’s ongoing contributions to the community, including COVID-19 pandemic support, national housing aid programmes and sponsorship of the Vietnamese national football team – champions of the 2024 ASEAN Cup – have reinforced investor trust and brand loyalty.

On the stock market, SHB has shown remarkable performance, with its share price up over 40 per cent since the beginning of 2025. The stock remains one of the most liquid on the market, averaging more than 83 million shares traded daily over the past month. Notably, SHB has attracted significant net buying interest from foreign investors, marking a historic high in overseas inflows.

In 2025, SHB targets total assets exceeding VNĐ832 trillion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ14.5 trillion, a 25 per cent increase year-on-year. The bank also aims for 16 per cent growth in total credit and a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio kept below 2 per cent.

As of the first quarter of 2025, SHB reported total assets of VNĐ790.7 trillion, up 6 per cent from the end of 2024. Credit growth reached VNĐ575.8 trillion, up 7.8 per cent, focusing on key production and business sectors aligned with sustainable economic development. The bank posted a pre-tax profit of nearly VNĐ4.4 trillion in Q1, achieving 30 per cent of its full-year profit target.

SHB currently ranks among the Top 5 private commercial banks and Top 15 private enterprises contributing to the State budget. It is also preparing to increase its charter capital to VNĐ45.9 trillion and plans to issue stock dividends of 13 per cent. The projected dividend payout for 2025 remains at 18 per cent.

SHB has set a strategic goal to reach VNĐ1 quadrillion in total assets by 2026, underscoring its ambition to further strengthen its market position both domestically and regionally.

Recently, Fitch Ratings issued its first international credit rating for SHB, assigning a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of “BB–” with a Stable Outlook-placing the bank among the top tier of Vietnamese lenders. This rating affirms SHB’s solid financial foundation and stable profitability.

SHB continues to adopt international standards in risk management and corporate governance, complying with Basel II and progressing towards Basel III, while ensuring capital adequacy and operational resilience.

For the 2024–28 period, SHB aims to become the leading bank in efficiency, the most loved digital bank and the top retail bank. It also aspires to be the preferred financial services provider for both private and State-owned enterprises, with strong focus on supply chain financing, green development, and digital ecosystems.

By 2035, SHB envisions becoming a modern retail bank, a top green bank and a digital banking leader in the region.

Driven by four pillars-mechanism reform, human capital development, customer- and market-centric approach, and IT modernisation-SHB remains committed to its six core values: integrity, trust, responsibility, knowledge, wisdom and vision.

Entering a new era, SHB continues to uphold its commitment to shareholders, enhance employee well-being, and contribute to the prosperity of customers, partners, investors, staff and the wider community. — VNS