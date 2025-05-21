Đà Nẵng jumps 130 places in global startup ecosystem rankings

ĐÀ NẴNG The central city of Đà Nẵng has made remarkable progress in the global startup landscape, climbing 130 steps to the 766th position in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025 recently announced by StartupBlink, a global startup ecosystem map and research centre.

The city is also among the world’s 12 standout startup ecosystems featured at StartupBlink’s 2025 online workshop, earning its recognition as one of the world's startup destinations.

The Đà Nẵng Centre for Startup and Innovation Support attributed the city’s rise to a rational innovation strategy anchored in state-of-the-art technologies such as AI, semiconductor, blockchain, biotechnology, quantum computing, and renewable energy. The city eyes to become a leading startup and innovation hub in Asia by 2045. Through expanding international cooperation, the city is strengthening its position as an economic and technological centre of Việt Nam, while aspiring to become a national hub for innovative startups.

Over the recent past, the city has rolled out nearly 30 pioneering policies to support innovation startups, including regulatory sandboxes for emerging technologies, tax exemptions for startup activities, and assistance in utilising scientific and technological infrastructure assets.

Major infrastructure development is also underway, including an innovation startup space and an upcoming software park No.2 with international standards, expected to accommodate up to 6,000 tech professionals.

Currently, Đà Nẵng boasts a diverse and dynamic startup ecosystem, hosting over 50 events of various sizes each year and attracting thousands of participants from home and abroad. Numerous co-working spaces, incubators, and startup support centres have been established, creating favourable conditions for the young entrepreneurial community to thrive.

The ability to supply high-quality human resources is another strength of Đà Nẵng. The city is now home to 18 universities, 15 colleges, and 44 vocational training institutions, collectively educating over 100,000 students each year. The city also boasts a workforce of 251 professors and associate professors, along with research experts and a large pool of intellectuals and scientific and technological personnel at various universities.

The National Assembly’s approval to pilot a Free Trade Zone in Đà Nẵng, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, along with plans to develop a regional financial centre, are expected to further boost the city’s appeal to strategic partners, financial institutions, legal consultants, and professional services. VNA/VNS