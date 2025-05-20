Politics & Law
New Chu Lai-India sea lane opens

May 20, 2025 - 18:00
Local logistics firm Thilogi and shipping line RCL will launch a direct service from Chu Lai Port to India, boosting trade and cargo links from central Việt Nam.
The launch of the new direct call service from Chu Lai Port in Quảng Nam to India. — Photo courtesy of Lê Đại 

QUẢNG NAM — Local logistic service provider, Thilogi, in co-operation with the shipping line, Regional Container Lines (RCL), has launched a new direct call service from Chu Lai Port to India.

The link will offer more opportunities for trade, investment and cargo services from central Việt Nam to key ports in the continent.

Thilogi, a member of the key multi-industry Thaco Group, said the agreement was signed in the inauguration ceremony of the newly completed dredging project on the Kỳ Hà marine fairway, which can now berth cargo ships with a capacity of up to 30,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage).

Chu Lai Port has just hosted the first cargo ship, Chana Bhum (with Singapore nationality), under the RCL, which was carrying 800 containers of spare parts and materials for textile and garments from India.

The new launched Chu Lai-India sea lane will help meet and create logistic demands from Chu Lai going through Kolkata, Kattupalli, Chennai, Nhava Sheva, Cochin and Mundra.

Thaco also operates its own 50,000DTW (deadweight tonnage) berth in Chu Lai Port as a key logistics service offer for Quảng Nam and the east west economic corridor linking Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Việt Nam.

To date, Quảng Nam has attracted 1,163 domestic projects worth VNĐ227 trillion (US$9 billion) and 201 FDI projects worth a total of US$6.36 billion, the provincial Department of Planning and Investment reported.

