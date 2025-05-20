Đà Nẵng boosts workforce development for international financial hub ambitions

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has intensified efforts to cultivate a skilled workforce to underpin its ambition of establishing the Việt Nam International Financial Centre (IFC).

This initiative aligns with the city’s recently issued Resolution No. 29-NQ/TU, dated April 26, which outlines the vision of transforming Đà Nẵng into a green, smart and innovative financial hub adhering to advanced international standards and integrating with global financial markets.

Strategic role of the University of Đà Nẵng

The University of Đà Nẵng (UD), leveraging its tradition and capabilities, has been entrusted with a pivotal role in this strategic endeavour. Tasked with developing comprehensive training programmes, the university aims to supply a high-quality workforce for the IFC.

These programmes include short-term courses and specialised training for Government officials, business executives, academics and scientists. Moreover, it is actively engaged in promoting both domestic and international investment, enhancing the branding of Đà Nẵng’s IFC as a modern, open, reputable and competitive entity.

Its member institutions, including the University of Economics and the Việt Nam-Korea University of Information and Communications Technology (VKU), have initiated pioneering training programmes in fields including financial technology (fintech), international business and artificial intelligence applications in business.

These initiatives are designed to meet the evolving demands of the financial sector and to prepare a workforce adept in emerging technologies.

In addition to academic programmes, UD's member universities are collaborating with municipal departments to elevate the awareness, mindset and competencies of public officials in Đà Nẵng.

This collaboration aims to prepare the city's workforce for new responsibilities associated with the establishment of the regional financial centre, thereby acting as a catalyst for economic growth and investment attraction.

Notably, the University of Economics has been assigned to develop a proposal focused on cultivating a highly skilled workforce for the IFC.

This proposal includes specialised short-term training courses for State managers, business leaders, educators and researchers, emphasising the integration of international standards and practices.

International collaboration and training

UD is prioritising the development of English-language programmes, international training partnerships, faculty and expert exchanges and the organisation of student activities to accumulate international certifications.

Participation in forums such as the Việt Nam Fintech Forum facilitates exposure to global trends and practical experiences, enhancing the readiness of graduates for the international financial environment.

In April, the University of Economics conducted training sessions to disseminate knowledge on international financial centres to officials from various city departments.

These sessions covered topics such as management models, legal operations, international experiences in developing financial centres and the application of digital finance and fintech trends to meet strategic objectives.

Embracing fintech and data analytics

Associate Professor Dr Đặng Tùng Lâm, head of the Finance Department at the University of Economics, emphasised the city's advantages, including a youthful population and high internet and smartphone penetration rates, which present significant opportunities for the growth of the fintech industry.

He highlighted the department's efforts to encourage finance lecturers to acquire technological expertise and to recruit faculty with backgrounds in data science and artificial intelligence, thereby fostering interdisciplinary research and education in fintech.

Meanwhile, the VKU has introduced four new programmes in 2025, including Fintech, Data Analytics, Game Technology and Automotive Software Engineering.

According to VKU rector and Associate Professor Dr Huỳnh Công Pháp, the fintech programme addresses the increasing integration of technology in financial services, transforming transactions, payments, investments and financial management.

The Data Analytics programme responds to the growing demand for professionals capable of analysing and processing large datasets, enabling organisations to make informed business decisions.

Through these concerted efforts in education and training, Đà Nẵng is laying a robust foundation for the successful establishment and operation of the Việt Nam International Financial Centre.

By fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce, the city aims to enhance its position in the global financial landscape and drive sustainable economic development. — VNS