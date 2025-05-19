Trump Organization to build Trump Tower in Thủ Thiêm

HÀ NỘI — The Trump Organization is making significant strides into Việt Nam's real estate market, following the recent approval of a US$1.5 billion urban complex project in Hưng Yên Province.

This week, the group is set to hold two critical meetings with HCM City leadership, signalling its intention to further invest in the region.

On May 19, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Võ Văn Hoan is expected to host Charles James Boyd Bowman, Director of the Trump International Hưng Yên project, according to the working schedule of the HCM City People's Committee.

This meeting will be followed by another session on May 22, where Eric Trump, the organisation's Executive Vice President and son of the US President Donald Trump, will engage with city officials.

The focus of these discussions is the proposed Trump Tower in Thủ Thiêm, a key urban development area in HCM City. The Trump Organization aims to survey potential locations for the tower and discuss project details with local authorities.

This initiative comes after the Trump Organization's successful proposal for a massive mixed-use development in Hưng Yen, which includes a golf course, luxury residences and hospitality facilities.

The Hưng Yên project spans over 990 hectares and is projected to host a population of nearly 30,000 residents, featuring residential areas linked to premium and eco-friendly golf courses.

The total investment for the Hưng Yên project is estimated at around VNĐ39.8 trillion (approximately $1.53 billion), which includes costs for compensation and resettlement. The project is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025 and aims for completion by 2029. — BIZHUB/VNS