Digital economy - the foundation for HCM City’s sustainable growth

HCM CITY — HCM City will continue advancing digital governance, administrative reform and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and providing efficient and transparent online public services to benefit the public and businesses, its deputy chairwoman, Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, has said.

She was speaking on a programme called “The People Ask – Government Answers” on the theme of “Promoting the Digital Economy – Solutions from HCM City” held by the city People's Council and HCM City Television on May 17.

The programme saw city leaders answer questions from voters related to digital transformation, technology infrastructure, digital workforce development and others, reaffirming the critical role of the digital economy in its development strategy.

Võ Minh Thành, deputy director of the Department of Science and Technology, said the city has achieved significant results in digital transformation, including integrating digital platforms and data management systems and enhancing information security.

It operates a data centre with over 1,248 servers that is connected to the national data platform and integrates and shares information among more than 2,000 government agencies, he said.

Identifying digital data as the basis for driving the digital economy, it plans to build large, internationally standardised data centres to meet the needs of the southern key economic region, he said.

There are also plans to establish shared cloud computing infrastructure for government agencies and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The city has taken many initiatives to facilitate easier access to public services by citizens and businesses, integrated its administrative procedure information system with the national public service portal and connected it with the national population database and the VNeID identification system, he said.

This year, 98 administrative procedures will be free of charge if completed online. Non-cash payments will be supported through an integrated payment platform, which will be regularly upgraded to connect with payment service providers and intermediaries, ultimately aiming for universal digital payment across all sectors.

HCM City is steadily building a modern, transparent, and efficient administrative system, creating the most favorable environment for citizens and businesses to thrive, he said

But he acknowledged a major challenge, including a severe shortage of digitally skilled workers, particularly in high-tech fields such as digital transformation, AI and semiconductors.

Many companies in the city are struggling to recruit talent, he admitted.

So, the city has identified human resource development as a vital factor in its digital transformation and knowledge-based economic strategy and is implementing various initiatives to enhance digital and technological capabilities, including among the broader population, he added.

Advancing science, technology, innovation

Thúy said science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are main pillars for accelerating the development of a digital economy and digital society in a rapid, sustainable and comprehensive manner.

The city targets double-digit economic growth in 2025, with the digital economy as a key driver. To realise this goal, it is working to improve legal and institutional frameworks, introduce special mechanisms to foster scientific research, expand innovation centres and open laboratories, and invest in shared cloud infrastructure and data platforms, she said.

Simultaneously, it is digitalising management systems in key sectors such as land administration, construction and public administration to improve efficiency and transparency, she said.

She highlighted its focus on developing a high-quality workforce, especially in the semiconductor and other strategic technological areas through incentives and establishing internationally accredited research centres.

It is also promoting the commercialisation of research and intellectual property.

Efforts are being intensified to help businesses adopt digital technologies, expand e-commerce and scale up the innovation startup ecosystem, she said.

HCM City continues to attract investment from high-tech enterprises and is strengthening international cooperation to facilitate the transfer of advanced technologies to create new momentum for digital economic development, she added.

Lê Trương Hải Hiếu, head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the city's People’s Council, called on the city administration to swiftly translate experts and citizens’ recommendations into concrete action to achieve breakthroughs in digital economic development and enable growth in the coming years. — VNS