Hà Nội's promotion campaign to stimulate consumption

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is about to launch the 2025 promotion programme to stimulate domestic consumption, promote digital payments, and support local enterprises.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Industrial Extension and Development Consultancy Centre, told a press conference on June 27 that the campaign will run major promotional events in July and November, with expected participation from 1,000-2,000 businesses and sales points citywide, including major retail chains such as Winmart, BRG, Central Retail, Aeon, Lotte, Co.opmart, MediaMart and Pico. Discounts of up to over 50 per cent are expected to drive retail sales and consumer service revenue growth.

This year’s programme also encourages cashless transactions through QR codes and e-wallets, as in line with the national digital transformation strategy and smart city goals. A digital consumer experience space themed 'touch technology, live smart' will be introduced, featuring AI applications and interactive shopping platforms.

Key events include the Hà Nội Midnight Sale 2025 on November 28, coinciding with global Black Friday activities, and the Brand Name Promotion Day, planned in collaboration with businesses at a high-end venue to attract consumers and tourists.n

According to Nguyễn Thế Hiệp, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the authority will implement a quantitative evaluation system this year to assess the effectiveness of the promotion programme. The aim is to improve organisational quality and communication impact, particularly across digital platforms.

In particular, Hà Nội will implement a performance evaluation system tracking consumer participation, digital payment adoption, and average revenue increases among participating businesses.

The initiative aims to support the city’s twin goals of boosting domestic demand and achieving its 2025 GRDP growth target of at least 8 per cent and retail and service revenue growth of 14 per cent.