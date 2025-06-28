Đồng Nai proposes development of $16 billion free trade zone

ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai has unveiled a plan to develop a US$16-billion free trade zone, positioned to capitalise on the upcoming Long Thành International Airport.

The project’s capital structure includes 5 per cent public funding, 40 per cent from domestic private investors, and the remaining 55 per cent from foreign direct investment (FDI).

At a seminar held on June 27, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Văn Hà said the zone, spanning 8,500 hectares, will feature a 3,095-hectare production area, a 2,244-hectare logistics hub, a 1,500-hectare finance–commerce–service zone, and and a 1,419-hectare area dedicated to research, innovation, IT and digital economy.

The free trade zone will be built into a complex integrated model designed to maximise advantages from the Long Thành Airport, Phước An Port, and the extensive industrial park network across the province, the southeastern region, and HCM City's International Financial Centre.

Eighteen key sectors will be prioritised in the zone, including digital logistics, electronics, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, IT and human resources training, according to Hà.

The proposal will be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval in July 2025. — VNS