VN speeds up 5G infrastructure development

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese telecom service operators are accelerating the development of 5G infrastructure, part of the effort to achieve the goal of nationwide 5G coverage by 2030.

Statistics of the Ministry of Science and Technology showed that a total of 11,591 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) have been installed as of early May, covering around 26 per cent of the population.

The density of 5G stations is expected to rise sharply, from currently 7.72 per cent of 4G stations to 57.5 per cent by the end of this year. The 4G network currently covers 99.8 per cent of the population.

Viettel aims to complete 20,000 5G stations this year, covering 95 per cent of urban areas. VNPT also plans to install 20,000 stations across all 63 provinces and cities. MobiFone plans to add 10,000 BTS to expand 5G coverage to all communes nationwide.

Under the Politburo’s Resolution 57, Việt Nam aims to develop an advanced and modern digital infrastructure by 2030 with ultra-high capacity and ultra-broadband connectivity on par with global standards together with a nationwide coverage of 5G network.

The National Assembly’s Resolution 193 also offers financial support of 15 per cent of equipment costs for companies which managed to install and put into operation at least 20,000 stations by the end of this year.

Việt Nam has a high rate of mobile users owning smartphones, around 90.5 per cent. The country’s average mobile broadband speed stands at 150.43 Mpbs.— VNS