Community music's bridge to heal those less fortunate

Community music projects are often overlooked by many artists due to their low commercial appeal. However, some singers choose to release such works to spread positive messages, make meaningful contributions to society, and inspire a better world.

The music video Cho Con Là Người Việt Nam (Let Me Be a Vietnamese), featuring over 1,300 extras, became a remarkable highlight of the recent April 30 celebrations.

This production aims to instil national pride and has been warmly received by audiences, especially as it was released to commemorate 50 years since national reunification in April 1975, and the upcoming 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day on September 2.

Composed by musician Trương Quý Hải and reimagined by music producer Nguyễn Hữu Vượng, the song uniquely blends symphony, rap, and traditional Vietnamese instruments such as the đàn tranh (zither) and sáo trúc (bamboo flute).

More than an expression of love for the homeland, it serves as a call for younger generations to preserve traditional values, highlighting the strength of unity and national pride in building a brighter future.

Celebrated singer Tùng Dương leads the performance, joined by rapper Manbo, third-place finalist in Rap Việt 2024, Miss World Vietnam 2024 Nguyễn Ngọc Kiều Duy, and Miss Tourism Vietnam Global runner-up Phạm Hoàng Thu Uyên.

With inspirational rapper Double2T and his five-year-old nephew, artist Xệ Xệ, Bay Không Ngần Ngại (Fly Without Hesitation) encourages young people to break barriers and step out of their comfort zones. It conveys powerful messages of kindness, love for family, and care for those around us, through emotionally moving stories.

Music as a human effort

Singer Đồng Lan is also part of the global music project Could You Lend Me a Smile, initiated by artist Miist. This initiative brings together over 60 artists worldwide, including several Grammy winners and nominees. The song, released in 15 languages, promotes empathy and human connection in an era where loneliness has become a silent epidemic.

Miist, the first Chinese artist to reach the top 25 on Billboard AC in the US, has an extraordinary life story. Overcoming abandonment as a child and surviving late-stage cancer at 28, she has become a symbol of resilience and inspiration. As an ambassador for Teen Cancer America, she also founded the Smile Project – a global artist network dedicated to healing through music.

Additionally, Đồng Lan is set to release a new song in June 2025 as part of the Redmoon – Love for Women project. This initiative encourages women to embrace self-love and happiness in everyday life. Her song, NAKYE DNKYE (If You Don’t Love Me, Let Someone Else Love Me), was written, co-produced, and performed by herself, featuring a promising young rapper.

Elsewhere, singer Hà Anh Tuấn has been named the ambassador for the national media campaign "For a Vietnam Free from the Burden of HPV".

The campaign’s theme song, Một Lời Hứa (A Promise), composed by Hứa Kim Tuyền and performed by Tuấn, serves as a powerful reminder of community responsibility where care and solidarity are demonstrated through meaningful, concrete actions rather than mere words.

Reflecting on his role, Tuấn said: "As an artist, I am always aware of my influence in raising awareness and inspiring positive action within the community. I hope to contribute to spreading the message of HPV prevention, reducing the burden of this dangerous virus."

Previously, Tuấn also served as the ambassador for "The Voiceless Forest", a campaign initiated by Save Vietnam’s Wildlife. This movement encourages individuals to take an active role in wildlife conservation by refusing to use products derived from wild animals, speaking out against wildlife consumption, boycotting illegal businesses, and reporting violations.

Way of healing

Community music holds the power to unite people and spread positive values, making it widely embraced by audiences. What sets musicians apart in these projects today is their unwavering commitment, investing significantly without prioritising profit, solely focusing on service and impact.

Musician Nguyễn Văn Chung has poured billions of đồng into a children's music initiative, fully aware that it may not yield financial returns.

"This new project won’t bring profit, but it will be a legacy for my career. My greatest reward is the contribution to children's music and the love from the audience," he said.

Similarly, musician Nguyễn Hồng Thuận created Kỳ Quan Thứ 8 (The 8th Wonder), a collection of songs reflecting children's love for their parents. As a nonprofit initiative, he not only released audio tracks and music videos but also made high-quality instrumental versions available across digital platforms, allowing audiences to sing along or use them for personal purposes.

Moreover, all profits from his music projects are directed to a fund supporting the underprivileged – a charitable initiative he personally founded.

The latest projects by Double2T and Binz have garnered attention for their entertainment value and also for their community contributions.

Rapper Binz introduced Xuân Đang Đến Bên Em (The Spring is Coming), a music video aimed at spreading joy to children nationwide. This annual campaign started in Gia Lai Province, his hometown.

Additionally, Binz and SpaceSpeakers Group established a children's heart surgery fund through the music video Don't Break My Heart, Chuyến Đi Mơ Ước (A Dream Journey), supporting those affected by COVID-19.

Double2T launched Đánh Cắp Mặt Trời (Stealing the Sun), which is also the name of the community project where he serves as the first ambassador. Initiated by Từ Thiện Thật (Truly Charitable), the venture aims to bring solar power to remote highland villages, far-flung rural areas, and impoverished communities without electricity.

Double2T has pledged that all proceeds from this music video will be contributed to the campaign, with financial details publicly disclosed – following the model set by the first-month revenue announcement of his previous release, Chài Điếp Nọong.

Heartfelt initiatives resonate deeply, which is why community music projects continue to capture audiences’ hearts.

One notable example is the music video Nấu Ăn Cho Em (Cook for the Children) by rapper Đen Vâu, featuring Hương Linh. The undertaking has been widely praised for its humanitarian purpose. Set at Sá Tổng Semi-Boarding Primary and Secondary School for Ethnic Minority Students in Điện Biên Province, the initiative saw Đen and his fans collaborate to build a school and provide meals, ensuring students have the nourishment to continue their education.

At the end of the video, Đen announced that all proceeds from the song’s views would be donated to the charity "Building Schools and Supporting Children". VNS