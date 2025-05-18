HCM City to host International Logistics Exhibition

HCM CITY — The 3rd Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2025) will take place from July 31 to August 2 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

The expo, co-organised by the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association and VINEXAD Company, will showcase groundbreaking advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, IoT-driven supply chains, and eco-friendly transport solutions.

Speaking at a seminar to introduce the exhibition held on May 16, Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that digital transformation is crucial for Vietnamese businesses to enhance their competitiveness.

“Digital transformation will be a lever to help logistics businesses optimise costs, improve competitiveness and expand the market,” he said.

Logistics businesses need to accelerate digital transformation and green transformation to avoid losing their advantage at home, he said.

Đào Trọng Khoa, president of the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association, said VILOG 2025, themed “Digital Transformation and Partnership for Green Logistics”, will highlight the transformative power of digital solutions and strategic partnerships in fostering a greener, more efficient logistics sector.

By leveraging smart logistics solutions, automation, and data-driven decision-making, businesses can optimise resources, lower carbon emissions, and build a more resilient and eco-friendly logistics network.

VILOG 2025 is set to expand significantly in scale with an even greater international presence and strengthened networking opportunities.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a range of seminars will be held to provide a comprehensive overview of the current landscape and market trends, financial solutions for sustainable development, and the influence of the digital era on the logistics sector.

One of the highlights of the expo is the VILOG TALK zone, a forum exclusively for exhibitors to introduce their services and technologies.

VILOG 2025 will be held concurrently with the 23rd International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Việt Nam Medipharm Expo). —VNS