MoIT, Thailand’s Central Group forge partnership to boost Vietnamese exports

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Thailand’s Central Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the sale of Vietnamese products in both domestic and international markets in the 2026-28 period, according to the ministry’s Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development.

The MoU, signed as part of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Vietnam from May 15-16, was the result of extensive discussions between the two sides, aimed at enhancing the presence and competitiveness of Vietnamese products, particularly consumer goods, and agricultural and aquatic products.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra witnessed the exchange of the cooperation MoU, which marked an important milestone in economic - trade relations between the two countries.

Accordingly, the MoIT and the Thai group will work together to arrange annual trade promotion activities in Việt Nam and several countries, including the Việt Nam goods week in Thailand. Along with connecting domestic suppliers with international distribution networks through the Việt Nam International Sourcing events, the Central Group will provide detailed technical guidelines on the necessary standards for Vietnamese firms to bring their products to its supermarkets and shopping malls.

Additionally, the group will support the development of high-quality agricultural projects that meet both domestic and international standards and assist in branding specialty Vietnamese farm products.

Beyond product promotion, the two sides will also collaborate on human resources development in the retail and distribution sectors through specialised training programmes and technical support. Particularly, the Thai enterprise will continue developing value chains for products sourced from ethnic minority and mountainous communities, while advancing sustainable livelihood models across Việt Nam.

The MoIT affirmed that it will work with the Central Group to bring into full play the cooperation programme, supporting connections between localities and businesses, providing guidance, and sharing commercial infrastructure planning data in accordance with regulations. Both sides pledged to maintain regular dialogues and resolve difficulties in practical implementation. VNS