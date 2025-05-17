Việt Nam, US promote negotiations on reciprocal trade agreement

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, who is head of the government negotiation delegation, held a ministerial-level negotiation session with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, in Jeju, the Republic of Korea, on May 16, immediately after the conclusion of the 31st APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT 31).

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, this was the first in-person negotiation at the ministerial level between the two countries following the online meeting on April 12, to implement the negotiation of the Việt Nam-US Reciprocal Trade Agreement as directed by the high-ranking leaders of both countries.

The negotiation session was conducted in a frank, constructive, open, and flexible manner, reflecting both sides’ efforts to build a stable economic, trade, and investment relationship that balances interests and aligns with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US, based on respect for sovereignty, autonomy, and political institutions, and harmonising and balancing interests, in accordance with international law and practices, and the level of development of each country.

Jamieson Greer appreciated Việt Nam’s goodwill and proactiveness in preparing for the negotiations between the two sides, and generally agreed with Việt Nam’s approach and proposals.

He expressed his hope that with the efforts of both sides, the upcoming technical negotiations will yield positive results, bringing practical benefits to their people and business communities, contributing to stability and sustainable development in bilateral trade relations and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Based on this, the two officials reached a high consensus on principles, approaches, content orientations, and negotiation plans, thereby establishing a foundation for subsequent negotiation sessions to achieve positive outcomes. — VNS