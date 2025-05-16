AI helps businesses build resilient, adaptable succession teams

HCM CITY — In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), technology is not just a tool but a strategic partner that empowers businesses to build resilient, adaptable, and forward-thinking succession teams, speakers said at the launch event of the AI-Powered TMS system in HCM City on Friday.

Experts said that in the context of digital transformation and AI increasingly becoming key drivers of business innovation, building a capable succession team—those who will lead the company toward sustainable growth—has become an urgent priority.

Trần Hoàng, Editor-in-Chief of Doanh Nhân Sài Gòn (Saigon Entrepreneur) Magazine, said: “A strong economy is one built on strong businesses. And for businesses to be strong, the next generation of leaders must start growing today.”

He also noted the common challenges many enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized ones, face in identifying, retaining, and developing potential talent, as well as in building succession teams aligned with their long-term development strategies.

Lê Thanh Lâm, CEO of Leadership Training Skill Topskills Joint Stock Company (TOPSKILLS), underlined the importance of hiring the right talent from the outset.

In human resource strategy, hiring the right person is always a critical starting point. A wrong decision not only wastes time and money but can also seriously impact team performance, employee morale, and the company's image in the job market, he said.

Many Vietnamese businesses still rely on traditional recruitment methods—reviewing resumes, conducting interviews, and making decisions—with little technological support. Meanwhile, global trends have moved toward the application of AI in recruitment, leveraging tools such as behavioural analysis, competency assessments, and automated resume screening to ensure better hiring decisions, he noted.

It’s time for businesses to embrace change, Lâm said.

In a keynote presentation, Lâm shared insights into the role of AI in modern HR management.

“If we can’t overcome ourselves, we don’t even need competitors—with outdated methods and mindsets, we’ll slowly wither away on our own. In the AI era, technology is not just a tool but a strategic partner that empowers businesses to build resilient, adaptable, and forward-thinking succession teams.”

Developed by TOPSKILLS, the AI-powered TMS is a cutting-edge solution that helps businesses identify high-potential talent, assess competencies accurately, design effective succession plans, and personalise employee development paths using AI and data. The system aims to improve both the efficiency and sustainability of human resource development and management, he added.

Jointly organised by TOPSKILLS and Doanh Nhân Sài Gòn Magazine, the event attracted the participation from leaders of business associations and clubs, entrepreneurs, HR experts, and technology partners. — VNS