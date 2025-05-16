Standard Chartered has partnered with REE to promote gender-inclusive leadership in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam, in collaboration with REE Corporation, organised a high-level roundtable on “Forging the Future of Women Leadership in Việt Nam” in HCM City.

The event brought together women leaders from various industries including banking, finance, manufacturing, infrastructure, retail, and real estate, to discuss the evolving role of women in leadership, alongside challenges and opportunities – both in Việt Nam and globally.

Stella Choe, Standard Chartered Global Head of Corporate Coverage, said during her keynote remarks: “The roundtable was part of my official visit to Việt Nam, an increasingly important market in our global footprint, and we see immense potential in the country.

"At Standard Chartered, we believe diverse and inclusive leadership is a business imperative and driver of long-term sustainable growth. The event offered a meaningful opportunity to engage with senior women leaders and explore how we can collectively shape more diverse leadership as a key driver of building resilience and long-term growth across the region.”

REE Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Mai Thanh added: “In today’s uncertain global economy, it is essential for women to continuously learn from successful business models and stay inspired to lead meaningful change.

"We can also draw patriotic strength from the legacy of Hai Bà Trưng, Bà Triệu, and generations of Vietnamese women who led with courage, resilience and a deep sense of duty to their communities and country.”

Reflecting on Việt Nam’s evolving corporate landscape, Standard Chartered Vietnam’s CEO and Head of Banking & Coverage Nguyễn Thúy Hạnh said: “Women leaders in Việt Nam, especially in the finance and banking sector, continue to navigate increasing expectations while striving to lead with confidence and impact.

"To build a strong pipeline of women leaders in Việt Nam, companies must foster inclusive cultures, invest in leadership development, and create equal access to growth opportunities – these actions need to be embedded into business strategies.”

Standard Chartered has been a trusted partner in Việt Nam’s growth journey, combining international experience with strong local insight. In 2019, Standard Chartered Vietnam successfully placed REE inaugural VNĐ2.3 trillion ($100 million) fixed-rate 10-year bullet bonds.

The bond proceeds have supported REE’s expansion and developments of its buildings in HCM City, including the partial construction of Etown 6 – the first Grade A green building with LEED Platinum Certification. This continued collaboration including co-hosting this roundtable, reflects a shared commitment to sustainable financing, inclusive leadership and long-term progress in Việt Nam. — VNS