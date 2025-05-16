Motorbike production hits the one-million mark

HÀ NỘI — A sharp rise in motorbike output in April, the first month of the second quarter, has significantly improved market supply and helped push total production since the beginning of 2025 past the one million mark. This development is expected to ease localised shortages of popular models.

According to newly released data from the General Statistics Office (GSO), domestic manufacturers produced an estimated 286,100 new motorbikes in April 2025, marking the highest monthly output since the start of the year. This represents a 21.6 per cent increase compared to March 2025 and a 10.4 per cent rise year-on-year.

The country's motorbike output in the first four months was estimated at 1.012 million units, up seven per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Market leader Honda Vietnam, reported a sharp increase in sales in March 2025, reaching 202,546 units, up 50.9 per cent year-on-year. In April, sales reached 170,986 units, a 6.9 per cent increase over April 2024.

Industry experts say the recent surge in production will help ease supply constraints, particularly for high-demand models. This should help resolve the issue of localised shortages that have plagued certain dealers and may also create room for price adjustments and promotional campaigns aimed at stimulating demand.

Dealers may also be less likely to bundle bikes with costly add-ons, a practice known to be common when supply is tight. The market is represented primarily by the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), which includes five major players: Honda Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, Suzuki Vietnam, SYM Vietnam and Yamaha Motor Vietnam. Together, these companies account for around 80 per cent of the total production of VAMM members.

In addition, the market is becoming increasingly competitive with the emergence of several non-VAMM manufacturers, especially in the electric motorbike segment. Domestic names such as DatBike, Pega, Yadea and Detech have been ramping up output to meet growing demand.

The recent increase in production is being driven by strong market demand, particularly for popular models, and the aggressive marketing and sales strategies of major manufacturers like Honda. Motorbikes remain the primary mode of transport in both urban and rural areas in Việt Nam, sustaining a high baseline demand. However, analysts warn that despite the current upswing in production, the market may still face volatility ahead. A rise in output does not necessarily guarantee sustained sales growth.

Earlier this year, VAMM reported 673,055 motorbikes sold in the first quarter of 2025, a decline of 11.52 per cent compared to Q4/2024, but still an 11.48 per cent increase year-on-year. — VNS