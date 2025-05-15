HCMC organises Vietnamese good promotion event in SATRA retail chain  

HCM CITY An exhibition event to promote Vietnamese products is being held at Centre Mall Võ Văn Kiệt in HCM City’s District 6 until May 18.

The event, named “2025 trade networking week and promotion space for Vietnamese products at SATRA modern retail system”, is organised by HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade (ITPC), the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre and Saigon Trading Group (SATRA).

It features over 40 businesses around the country promoting up to 350 product brands, and aims to help businesses from HCM City and businesses from other provinces that are co-operating with the city to introduce exemplary, high-quality products to shoppers and potential business partners.

The products include food and foodstuffs, handicrafts, cosmetic products, clothing, footwear and others.

Trần Phú Lữ, director of ITPC, said that this is a good opportunity for micro, small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups to co-operate with bigger businesses.

A conference will also be held on May 16 for businesses to learn more about the quality standards for supplying products to the SATRA retail chain and exporting to foreign markets.

As part of the event, SATRA signed memorandums of understanding with several suppliers for their participation in the “Responsible Green Tick” programme, which was launched last year by the Department of Industry and Trade to foster the production of safe and sustainable Vietnamese products with traceability, by encouraging voluntary proactive participation by all actors in the supply chain and raising accountability.

11 retailers, including Saigon Co.op, MM Mega Market, Central Retail, SATRA, AEON, and Wincomerce, have joined the programme. They have designated areas for selling products with “Green tick label”.

SATRA said that it has been encouraging its suppliers to partake in this programme and increase their responsibilities in quality management to gain consumer trust. VNS